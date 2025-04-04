Minot (N.D.) mayor Tom Ross resigns after sending lewd video to city attorney

The Brief Tom Ross resigned as mayor of Minot, N.D. on Tuesday after he mistakenly sent a lewd video of himself to the city attorney. Ross said in a complaint documents the video was meant to be for his girlfriend. Ross was the mayor of Minot for nearly five years.



Tom Ross resigned as the mayor of Minot, North Dakota, earlier this week after an investigation revealed he mistakenly sent a lewd video of himself to the city attorney.

Ross resigned, effective on Tuesday, after spending nearly five years as mayor.

"As much as I love the City of Minot and where it’s heading, for the last, just about five years, I have had my priorities misaligned. Holding a full-time job, while trying to be a full-time Mayor, and putting my family behind my job and elected position has taken a toll on me, mentally and physically," Ross said in a letter to the city council president, city manager and city clerk.

The complaint

The backstory:

According to a complaint filed by the city attorney on Jan. 28, on Jan. 14, she collected a cell phone from an officer for evidence as part of an unrelated investigation. At 12:27 p.m. on Jan. 14, she received a call from Mayor Ross that the officer had committed suicide at the police station.

The complaint states Ross then sent the city attorney a video via text message. She didn’t immediately look at it, and Ross called her minutes later asking her to delete it and not watch it. She asked him what the video was, and he said it was a "sexy video" he made for his girlfriend. He asked the woman to keep it between them.

The complaint states the woman opened the text message intending to delete it, and saw a thumbnail of Ross’s erect penis. In trying to delete the message, it played, and it was of Ross at his home on a lunch break masturbating. It was meant for his girlfriend as they were discussing an upcoming date.

According to the complaint, the city attorney struggled with whether to report the incident. She also was extremely uncomfortable interacting with Ross since the incident, and needs support to move forward. In her complaint, she asked for an apology from Ross and for him to resign.

‘I failed’

What they're saying:

Ross sent a letter to city officials this week, confirming his resignation.

"While I’ve done my very best to be a good leader, it’s clear that time has come to an end. What I have attempted to strive for and represent is, I’ve always wanted to put the City of Minot first. Today is no different. I am proud of the work I’ve got to help on with our Great City. But I have realized, I need to step down from my position of Mayor effective April 1, 2025. The standard I set for myself was too high to sustain," Ross said.

Ross added, "My focus now will be on my physical and mental health. I have tried to be too much to too many people. I failed, I have had a professional and respectful relationship with every City of Minot staff member that I have come across. I am proud of that. Unfortunately, I have let them down as a leader, as I have with many in our community."

What’s next

Timeline:

The Minot City Council voted on Tuesday to appoint a new mayor from within the council in the next two weeks. That’s the timeframe for citizens to petition for a special election.