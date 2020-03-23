Minnesota tax deadline moved to July 15 per governor's order

Gov. Tim Walz announced Monday that Minnesota will move the tax deadline to from April 15 to July 15 to align with the new federal deadline amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Earlier this month, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced the federal government will push back the income tax filing date to July 15.

Mnuchin announced the decision in a tweet saying that at President Donald Trump’s direction “we are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15. All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties.”

The Minnesota Department of Revenue provided more information for those with questions about the changes:

When must I file and pay my 2019 individual income taxes?

Both the IRS and Revenue will accept individual income tax returns through July 15, 2020, without assessing penalties or interest.

Why is the department offering more time to make payment?

As Minnesota responds to the COVID-19 situation, the State of Minnesota is providing this filing and payment grace period for 2019 to those who need it. We encourage Minnesotans who expect refunds to file as soon as they are ready. We also encourage Minnesotans who do not need extra time to pay, to file and pay as soon as possible to do your part in providing on-going support to COVID-19 response across the state.

Are 2020 estimated state income tax payments included in this grace period?

This grace period does not include state estimated tax payments for individual income taxes due April 15, 2020, for the 2020 tax year.

Are Minnesota’s corporate franchise tax payments included in this grace period?

While the Minnesota due date of April 15, 2020 has not changed, under current Minnesota law, corporations receive an automatic extension to file their state return to the later of November 15, 2020, or the date of any federal extension to file.

Have the Minnesota partnership, fiduciary, or S-corporation income tax payment deadlines changed?

While the Minnesota due date of April 15, 2020 has not changed, under current Minnesota law, partnerships, fiduciaries, and S-corporations receive an automatic extension to file their state return to the date of any federal extension to file.

What if I cannot file or pay by July 15, 2020?

You may request relief from other late-file or late-pay penalties, additional tax charges, or interests, for reasonable cause or the state of emergency declarations by the president and governor due to COVID-19. You may request relief after being notified of a penalty.

What if I have other questions?

If you have questions about this new income tax payment deadline, please contact us:

• Phone: 651-296-3781 or 1-800-652-9094 (toll-free)

• Email: individual.incometax@state.mn.us