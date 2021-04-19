Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota students plan walkout Monday to protest racial injustice

By FOX 9 Staff
Minnesota
Students in White Bear Lake, Minnesota walked out of class on Friday to rally against racist messages Black classmates were receiving.  (FOX 9)

(FOX 9) - Students at schools across Minnesota plan to walk out Monday to protest racial injustice in their communities and schools. The walkouts come after the deadly shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright by a Brooklyn Center police officer last week. 

The walkout was organized by the group Minnesota Teen Activists. A full list of participating schools can be found here

Students from several Minneapolis schools are planning to meet at U.S. Bank Stadium, where they will participate in a moment of silence at 1:47 p.m. 

Wednesday through Friday this week, Minneapolis Public Schools is moving all grades back to distance learning in anticipation of a verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial, and any ensuing unrest. 