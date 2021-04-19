Minnesota students plan walkout Monday to protest racial injustice

article

Students at schools across Minnesota plan to walk out Monday to protest racial injustice in their communities and schools. The walkouts come after the deadly shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright by a Brooklyn Center police officer last week.

The walkout was organized by the group Minnesota Teen Activists. A full list of participating schools can be found here.

Students from several Minneapolis schools are planning to meet at U.S. Bank Stadium, where they will participate in a moment of silence at 1:47 p.m.

Wednesday through Friday this week, Minneapolis Public Schools is moving all grades back to distance learning in anticipation of a verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial, and any ensuing unrest.