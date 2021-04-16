Minneapolis schools moving to distance learning for Chauvin trial verdict

Minneapolis Public Schools are moving to back to distance learning for the second half of next week in anticipation of a verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial.

MPS announced Friday that in-person learning will continue for all grades on Monday and Tuesday, but from Wednesday through Friday, all students will return home for distance learning.

Middle school students were scheduled to return to the classroom in person for the first time next week. The school district said students who were scheduled to go back on Monday and Tuesday will still do so, but schools that were scheduled to start in person learning later in the week will provide updated start dates for their students.

School buildings will be open, during this time, but over those three days, no athletic events or Minneapolis Kids before- and after-school childcare will be held. However, meal box pick-ups will continue as currently available.

In a letter to students and families, Superintendent Ed Graff said he wants to give families as much time as possible to plan for changes in their daily routine. Students and families should check with their school if they have any questions.

Closing arguments are set for Monday in the Chauvin trial, after which the jury will begin deliberating. It could take several days or weeks to reach a verdict.