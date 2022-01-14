Minnesota State Rep. Tou Xiong apologizes for driving under the influence

article

State Rep. Tou Xiong, DFL-Maplewood, says he was pulled over for driving under the influence Jan. 8.

"My actions are inexcusable and I sincerely apologize," the second-term lawmaker says in a statement.

Xiong was booked into the Anoka County Jail over the weekend. The jail log shows he's charged with fourth-degree DWI, a misdemeanor.

Xiong filed to run for state Senate this year.

Here is his full statement:

"On the night of Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, I made a terrible mistake and want to issue an apology for my actions. After departing a community gathering, I was pulled over by law enforcement for driving under the influence. My actions are inexcusable and I sincerely apologize. I have a lot of work to do in the coming days, weeks, and months to earn back the trust of my constituents and people I’ve let down, and that will be my focus going forward."