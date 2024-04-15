Minnesota state parks are free on April 27

article

Minnesota's state parks and recreation areas are free on Saturday, April 27, for Free Park Day.

Free Park Day is held on the Saturday after Earth Day, and is one of four days each year the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) waives the vehicle permit requirement at state parks and recreation areas.

"Minnesota state parks and recreation areas are great places to make memories with loved ones," said Ann Pierce, director of the DNR Parks and Trails Division. "Spring is an ideal time to reconnect with the natural world and enjoy the beauty of Minnesota’s state parks and recreation areas. I encourage visitors to look for signs of spring like early-blooming wildflowers, migrating birds, and the opening of green leaves on trees. Our goal is for those who visit on Free Park Day to be inspired to come back again soon."

The DNR says spring is a great time to get outside and enjoy a state park because there's increased wildlife activity and wildflowers are blooming. But remember to observe wildlife from a distance and resist the urge to pick flowers, the DNR says.

Some parks will feature special, free programming for Free Park Day. You can find a calendar of events here.

While vehicle permits are not required on Free Park Day, there are still fees for camping reservations and equipment rentals.

The other free park days this year are Saturday, June 8, and Friday, Nov. 29.