Minnesota state parks are free these days in 2024

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is waiving entry fees for state parks on four different days in 2024.

The DNR won't require vehicle permits for all state parks and recreation areas on these Free Park Days:

Monday, Jan. 15

Saturday, April 27

Saturday, June 8

Friday, Nov. 29

"Minnesota state parks and recreation areas are open 365 days per year, but some visitors only visit in summer," said Ann Pierce, director of the DNR Parks and Trails Division. "We hope having a free day in each season will encourage people to get out and visit a park at a time of year they might not normally visit."

With a free park day in every season, Minnesotans can enjoy different activities state parks have to offer in each season. The DNR encourages people to take advantage of the first free park day in January, because many winter park activities don't require snow or ice, like birding, hiking, nature photography and campfires.

Split Rock Lighthouse, as seen from Split Rock Lighthouse State Park, located on the North Shore of Lake Superior in Minnesota. (Melissa Turtinen/FOX 9 / FOX 9)

The DNR says if it snows enough before Jan. 15, visitors can enjoy winter activities such as sledding, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing. Most parks have snowshoe rentals and select parks have ski rentals. To find the best park for rentals and other activities, click here.

The DNR recommends visitors dress appropriately for the weather, and bring water and snacks. They also warn that trails may be icy in the winter months.

The National Park Service also provides six free days for all national parks across the country.

Minnesota is home to one national park, Voyageurs National Park, in northern Minnesota. It is also home to a few national monuments and recreation areas. Among them: the Mississippi National River & Recreation Area; St. Croix National Scenic Riverway; Pipestone National Monument and Grand Portage National Monument.