Minnesota State Fair ticket sale offering discount admission prices Tuesday only

Ahead of the first of several family and friend gatherings throughout the holiday season, the Minnesota State Fair is offering its first crack at discounted tickets to the Great Minnesota Get-Together next summer.

Discounted State Fair admission tickets are available on Nov. 21, for only $13, as part of a flash sale offer. Restrictions apply, such as a limit to 12 per customer, and the requirement that they be printed by the purchaser.

An annual Minnesotan favorite, a total of 1,835,826 attended the Great Minnesota Get-Together in 2023, down from 1,842,222 in 2022, but an increase from 1,301,584 in 2021, when COVID kept some home. An all-time record was set in 2019, with 2,126,551 people attending.

Next year’s event is planned for Aug. 22, 2024, through Sept. 2, 2024.