Minnesota State Fair's recognition bench and table program has ended

The Minnesota State Fair's recognition bench and table program was set to end after the 2024 Great Minnesota Get-Together, but as of Jan. 17, the program officially ended.

All bench and table donations made as of Jan. 17 will be honored, the Minnesota State Fair Foundation said. Approximately 2,500 benches and tables have been donated since the program's start, adding seating throughout the fair grounds.

The Minnesota State Fair Foundation cites space for the seating being filled, storage for the benches and tables being at capacity and moving them in and out of storage as reasons to end the program.

"While we are sad to see this popular program end, we want to be sure to celebrate its success and express our heartfelt gratitude to all our bench and table donors through the years," the foundation's website said. "Each bench and table donated adds a unique story to the State Fairgrounds and provides meaningful tributes for the donors who place them – in addition to providing much-needed seating for fair guests."

For more information on the recognition bench and table program, click here. The 2024 Minnesota State Fair will run from Aug. 22 through Labor Day, Sept. 2. Ticket prices will be the same as in 2023.