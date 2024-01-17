Minnesota State Fair benches and tables program: 2024 is last year to get your name on a bench

This is the last year you can buy a recognition table or bench at the Minnesota State Fair.

The beloved benches and tables program is coming to an end, with no more new benches or tables being added after the 2024 Great Minnesota Get-Together, the Minnesota State Fair Foundation says. The colorful, personalized tables and benches are found all around the fairgrounds, and it's become a popular tradition for fairgoers to find their bench or a loved one's bench.

READ MORE: Tribute at Minnesota State Fair honors late grandmother

The Minnesota Sate Fair Foundation's website says there are only a "limited number of benches and tables available," so this will be the last year to buy a table or bench and personalize it.

"We are almost certain to reach our limit before our typical deadline later this spring, so we encourage you to place your order as soon as possible," the foundation's website says. "Once donations are received for the remaining limited number of benches and tables, we will not be accepting any additional orders."

READ MORE: Widower will honor late wife with a bench at the Minnesota State Fair

Recognition benches are available for a donation of $2,500, while a recognition table will run you $5,000. You can "buy" a bench or table here.

This year's Minnesota State Fair will run Aug. 22 through Labor Day, Sept. 2. Ticket prices will be the same as in 2023.