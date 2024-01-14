No ticket price increase for 2024 Minnesota State Fair

article

Ticket prices will stay flat in 2024 for the Minnesota State Fair, fair officials announced on Sunday.

Admission will stay the same as 2023: $18 for adults, ages 13 to 64, $16 for seniors and children ages 5-12, and free for anyone age 4 and under.

The price freeze was approved during the annual meeting of the Minnesota State Agricultural Society. The fair's board of managers also approved $10.2 million for maintenance projects.

The fair says that will include new windows and doors at the Fine Arts Center, upgrades to the Kidway lot, a new ticket office outside the Grandstand, new doors and more fans for the horse barn, security investments, and adding water fill stations, among other projects.