Tribute at Minnesota State Fair honors late grandmother

Each year, the Great Minnesota Get-Together attracts thousands of visitors eager to walk the fairgrounds and take in the sights. But this year, one man went to the fairgrounds to take a seat.

"I was worried about being real emotional, and obviously I am," Mark Edwards told FOX 9. "But I know the bench would’ve meant a lot to her."

Mark lost the love of his life to a brain bleed in February. "It was painful for all of us who loved her because it’s almost like she was snatched away from us," Edwards explained.

After nearly 20 years of marriage to Cheryl Edwards, she is gone, leaving Mark with countless cherished memories of her compassion and sense of humor.

"She absolutely loved the state fair," Edwards said.

Edwards brought the couple’s grandchildren Mila, Norah and Remy to the fairgrounds on Saturday; and as soon as they got off the bus, they headed straight to a new tribute to Cheryl.

The tribute is a red bench near the poultry barn in honor of their wife, mother and grandmother. Mark worked hard to make it happen, fundraising $2,500 in one day.

"I’m so happy that there’s a bench here. The other part of it is that reminds me that she’s gone and I miss her so much," Edwards said. "It means a great deal and I’m very grateful."