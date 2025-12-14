After playoff elimination, Vikings beat Cowboys 34-26 on Sunday Night Football

The Brief The Vikings beat the Dallas Cowboys 34-26 on Sunday Night Football at AT&T Stadium. Just a few hours earlier, they were eliminated from the NFC Playoffs. The Vikings have their first win streak of the season, and are 6-8. J.J. McCarthy threw for a career-high 250 yards, and accounted for three total touchdowns. Jalen Nailor had three catches for 47 yards and two touchdowns. C.J. Ham's 2-yard touchdown late in the third quarter proved to be the game-winner.



Just hours after being eliminated from the NFC Playoffs for the second time in three seasons, the Minnesota Vikings beat the Dallas Cowboys 34-26 on Sunday Night Football at AT&T Stadium.

For the first time this season, the Vikings have a winning streak. After losing four straight games to fall to 4-8, Minnesota has now won two straight and is 6-8 on the season with three games to play. The Vikings are starting to see what they have in J.J. McCarthy.

"Proud of the team, proud of the fight, we’re just going to keep putting everything we’ve got into every week," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said after the win.

J.J. McCarthy responds from early turnover, Griddy’s during TD

What we know:

McCarthy’s first pass Sunday night was tipped at the line of scrimmage and intercepted. The Cowboys turned it into seven points on a Javonte Williams 1-yard touchdown run.

McCarthy responded from there. He hit Jalen Nailor for a pair of touchdowns, and ran one in on his own while doing the Griddy to tie the game 14-14 in the second quarter. The Vikings were facing a 4th-and-goal, McCarthy faked the handoff and had nothing but green turf in front of him as he danced into the end zone. He said after the game he was told not to do the Griddy, and did it anyway.

"I did it in practice and I was told not to do it. It was just me being who I am. Like ‘Oh, now I’m more enticed to do it.’ If it’s that open, just get in the end zone no matter what, be coachable and do what my coach says. I’ll definitely get a minus for that one," McCarthy said.

McCarthy passed for 250 yards and had three total touchdowns. He’s now 4-4 as the Vikings’ starting quarterback.

C.J. Ham’s go-ahead touchdown

The big play:

Justin Jefferson had just dropped a touchdown he probably grabs 99 percent of the time. On the next play, C.J. Ham scored from two yards out to give the Vikings the lead for good at 24-23 with 1:12 left in the third quarter. McCarthy hit Nailor for their second touchdown of the night to give the Vikings a 31-23 lead with 9:12 to play.

Will Reichard essentially put the game way with a 52-yard field goal as the Vikings led 34-23 with 1:12 to play.

Vikings’ injuries

Why you should care:

The Vikings lost Jonathan Greenard (shoulder), Javon Hargrave (groin), Brian O’Neill (ankle) and Isaiah Rodgers to injury Sunday night. Christian Darrisaw was inactive due to a lingering knee injury.

Vikings eliminated from playoffs

Big picture view:

The Vikings will be playing spoilers the rest of the season. They were officially eliminated from the NFC Playoffs after the Chicago Bears beat the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. It’s the earliest the Vikings have been eliminated in 14 seasons. In 2011, they finished 3-13.

What's next:

The Vikings are at the New York Giants next Sunday.