Minnesota State Fair's free shows for 2025
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Great Minnesota Get-Together announced its free concerts on Thursday. Over the 12-day Minnesota State Fair, more than 100 acts will perform for free across five stages on the fairgrounds.
The fair has already released several Grandstand shows, including Meghan Trainor, Def Leppard and the Old Dominion, to name a few.
Free acts 2025 Minnesota State Fair
Below is the full list of free acts.
Bandshell Tonight! Stage:
- Rachel Platten (Aug. 21 & 22 at 8:30 p.m.)
- Arrested Development (Aug. 23 & 24 at 8:30 p.m.)
- Los Lobos (Aug. 25 & 26 at 8:30 p.m.)
- Tayler Holder (Aug. 27 & 28 at 8:30 p.m.)
- Karla Perez: Selena The Show (Aug. 29 & 30 at 8:30 p.m.)
- Ber (Aug. 31 & Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m.)
Bandshell daytime stage:
- The 34th Infantry Division "Red Bull" Band
- Church of Cash
- Country Roads: The Music of John Denver
- Davina and The Vagabonds
- Dylan Salfer
- Jason Scott & The High Heat
- Jon Cleary & The Absolute Monster Gentlemen
- Mariachi Campanas de America
- Matt Vee & The Killer Vees Celebrate the Music of Neil Diamond
- MPLS the band • MSF Amateur Talent Contest Semifinals sponsored by Chase
- Parrothead Paradise – A Jimmy Buffett Tribute
- Rosie Flores
- Sarah Gayle Meech and The Meech Boys
- Sarah Morris
- Sean Ardoin
- Sweet Colleens
- Talking Dreads
- Tonic Sol-fa
West End Market Stage at Schilling Amphitheater:
- Deke Dickerson & The Whippersnappers (Aug. 21 & 22 at 8 p.m.)
- Jonah Marais (Aug. 23 & 24 at 8 p.m.)
- Poppa Bear Norton (Aug. 25 & 26 at 8 p.m.)
- Lady Midnight (Aug. 27 & 28 at 8 p.m.)
- First Avenue Goes To The Fair (Aug. 29 & 30 at 8 p.m.)
- Joyann Parker (Aug. 31 at 8 p.m. & Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m.)
West End Market Stage at Schilling Amphitheater daytime entertainment:
- Cindy Lawson
- Cole Diamond
- Gary Rue’s Magic Carpet Ride
- Ken Valdez
- Los Rebeldes
- Mary Bue
- Mother Banjo
- MNHS presents History On-A-Schtick
- Nicholas David
- Steve Solkela
- U.S. Navy Band Country Current
- Uncle Muskrat
- Wild Horses
Bazaar After Dark at the International Bazaar stage:
- Sounds of Santana Starring Joe Cruz (Aug. 21 & 22 at 8 p.m.)
- The Belfast Cowboys (Aug. 23 & 24 at 8 p.m.)
- Jaybee and The Routine (Aug. 25 & 26 at 8 p.m.)
- The Cedar Cultural Center Presents The Global Get-Together (Aug. 27 & 28 at 8 p.m.)
- Malamanya (Aug. 29 & 30 at 8 p.m.)
- Pam McNeill – Janis, Stevie, Dolly, and Me (Aug. 31 at 8 p.m. & Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m.)
International Bazaar Stage daytime entertainment:
- Ballet Folklorico Mexico Azteca
- BATO BATO!
- Café Accordion Orchestra
- Gizzae
- Hank Thunander Band
- Intoxicats
- Jack Brass Band
- Los Elegidos De La Música Norteña
- Native Pride Dancers
- PanAtics
- TigerByteFace
- Tyte Phitt
Family Fair Stage at Baldwin Park:
- Brad Weston
- The Chipper Experience! Where Comedy & Magic Collide!
- The Dollipops
- Hip Hop Juggler
- Kenny Ahern 3
- Lizzy – Comedy Stage Hypnosis
- Monster Shop Bump’n
- MSF County Fair Talent Contest
Cosgrove Stage:
- Armenian Dance Ensemble of Minnesota
- Art of Dance Studio
- Cinema Ballroom Dance Studio
- Dance and Entertainment Studios
- Daybreak Collective
- House of Dance
- Keri Simonson’s Salsa Dance
- Line Dance Minnesota
- Line Dance with Billie
- Mactír Academy of Irish Dance
- Minnesota Africans United
- Minnesota Polka Dancers
- Miss Shannon’s Sock Hop
- Pleasant Valley Cloggers
- Prairie Fire Choir
- Rhythm & Swing
- Rince na Chroi Irish Dance
- River City Cloggers
- Somali Museum Dance Troupe
- Square Dance Federation of Minnesota
- Tango Society of Minnesota
- West Coast Swing
- Wild Rose Cloggers
- Young Fiddlers Association of Minnesota
- Zumba® Fitness
Other free entertainment venues and highlights presented by the State Fair include:
- All-Star Stunt Dogs Splash and Timberworks Lumberjack Show at The North Woods Stage.
- The daily parade at 2 p.m. with floats, special guests, the State Fair High School Marching Band Competition and more.
- Arts A’Fair, a celebration of performing arts in Minnesota with pop-up dance, theater and musical showcases. This schedule will be announced later this summer.
- Mia Dorr’s Premier Karaoke in The Garden.
The 2025 Minnesota State Fair will run from Aug. 21 through Labor Day, Sept. 1. To learn more about the free entertainment, visit the State Fair's website here.
The Source: This report uses information from a Minnesota State Fair press release.