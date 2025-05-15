Minnesota State Fair's free shows for 2025

article

The Brief There are hundreds of free shows, concerts and performances happening across five stages during the Minnesota State Fair. Fair organizers say there are more than 100 acts and 900 shows scheduled for this year. The 2025 Minnesota State Fair will run from Aug. 21 through Labor Day, Sept. 1.



The Great Minnesota Get-Together announced its free concerts on Thursday. Over the 12-day Minnesota State Fair, more than 100 acts will perform for free across five stages on the fairgrounds.

The fair has already released several Grandstand shows, including Meghan Trainor, Def Leppard and the Old Dominion, to name a few.

Free acts 2025 Minnesota State Fair

Below is the full list of free acts.

Bandshell Tonight! Stage:

Rachel Platten (Aug. 21 & 22 at 8:30 p.m.)

Arrested Development (Aug. 23 & 24 at 8:30 p.m.)

Los Lobos (Aug. 25 & 26 at 8:30 p.m.)

Tayler Holder (Aug. 27 & 28 at 8:30 p.m.)

Karla Perez: Selena The Show (Aug. 29 & 30 at 8:30 p.m.)

Ber (Aug. 31 & Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m.)

Bandshell daytime stage:

The 34th Infantry Division "Red Bull" Band

Church of Cash

Country Roads: The Music of John Denver

Davina and The Vagabonds

Dylan Salfer

Jason Scott & The High Heat

Jon Cleary & The Absolute Monster Gentlemen

Mariachi Campanas de America

Matt Vee & The Killer Vees Celebrate the Music of Neil Diamond

MPLS the band • MSF Amateur Talent Contest Semifinals sponsored by Chase

Parrothead Paradise – A Jimmy Buffett Tribute

Rosie Flores

Sarah Gayle Meech and The Meech Boys

Sarah Morris

Sean Ardoin

Sweet Colleens

Talking Dreads

Tonic Sol-fa

West End Market Stage at Schilling Amphitheater:

Deke Dickerson & The Whippersnappers (Aug. 21 & 22 at 8 p.m.)

Jonah Marais (Aug. 23 & 24 at 8 p.m.)

Poppa Bear Norton (Aug. 25 & 26 at 8 p.m.)

Lady Midnight (Aug. 27 & 28 at 8 p.m.)

First Avenue Goes To The Fair (Aug. 29 & 30 at 8 p.m.)

Joyann Parker (Aug. 31 at 8 p.m. & Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m.)

West End Market Stage at Schilling Amphitheater daytime entertainment:

Cindy Lawson

Cole Diamond

Gary Rue’s Magic Carpet Ride

Ken Valdez

Los Rebeldes

Mary Bue

Mother Banjo

MNHS presents History On-A-Schtick

Nicholas David

Steve Solkela

U.S. Navy Band Country Current

Uncle Muskrat

Wild Horses

Bazaar After Dark at the International Bazaar stage:

Sounds of Santana Starring Joe Cruz (Aug. 21 & 22 at 8 p.m.)

The Belfast Cowboys (Aug. 23 & 24 at 8 p.m.)

Jaybee and The Routine (Aug. 25 & 26 at 8 p.m.)

The Cedar Cultural Center Presents The Global Get-Together (Aug. 27 & 28 at 8 p.m.)

Malamanya (Aug. 29 & 30 at 8 p.m.)

Pam McNeill – Janis, Stevie, Dolly, and Me (Aug. 31 at 8 p.m. & Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m.)

International Bazaar Stage daytime entertainment:

Ballet Folklorico Mexico Azteca

BATO BATO!

Café Accordion Orchestra

Gizzae

Hank Thunander Band

Intoxicats

Jack Brass Band

Los Elegidos De La Música Norteña

Native Pride Dancers

PanAtics

TigerByteFace

Tyte Phitt

Family Fair Stage at Baldwin Park:

Brad Weston

The Chipper Experience! Where Comedy & Magic Collide!

The Dollipops

Hip Hop Juggler

Kenny Ahern 3

Lizzy – Comedy Stage Hypnosis

Monster Shop Bump’n

MSF County Fair Talent Contest

Cosgrove Stage:

Armenian Dance Ensemble of Minnesota

Art of Dance Studio

Cinema Ballroom Dance Studio

Dance and Entertainment Studios

Daybreak Collective

House of Dance

Keri Simonson’s Salsa Dance

Line Dance Minnesota

Line Dance with Billie

Mactír Academy of Irish Dance

Minnesota Africans United

Minnesota Polka Dancers

Miss Shannon’s Sock Hop

Pleasant Valley Cloggers

Prairie Fire Choir

Rhythm & Swing

Rince na Chroi Irish Dance

River City Cloggers

Somali Museum Dance Troupe

Square Dance Federation of Minnesota

Tango Society of Minnesota

West Coast Swing

Wild Rose Cloggers

Young Fiddlers Association of Minnesota

Zumba® Fitness

Other free entertainment venues and highlights presented by the State Fair include:

All-Star Stunt Dogs Splash and Timberworks Lumberjack Show at The North Woods Stage.

The daily parade at 2 p.m. with floats, special guests, the State Fair High School Marching Band Competition and more.

Arts A’Fair, a celebration of performing arts in Minnesota with pop-up dance, theater and musical showcases. This schedule will be announced later this summer.

Mia Dorr’s Premier Karaoke in The Garden.

The 2025 Minnesota State Fair will run from Aug. 21 through Labor Day, Sept. 1. To learn more about the free entertainment, visit the State Fair's website here.