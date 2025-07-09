Minnesota State Fair's new foods for 2025

The Brief There are 33 official new foods and eight new food vendors at the 2025 Minnesota State Fair. The Minnesota State Fair runs Aug. 21 through Labor Day, Sept. 1, this year.



The Minnesota State Fair released its list of new fair foods available at the 2025 Great Minnesota Get-Together.

There are 33 official new foods and eight new food vendors at the 2025 Minnesota State Fair, joining the 1,600 food options available at the event.

Here are the official new fair foods for 2025:

Afro Bean Pops

Afro Bean Pops at Afro Deli. Located in the Food Building, east wall. (Credit: Minnesota State Fair) (Supplied)

Savory deep-fried bites of ground black-eyed peas, onions, jalapeños, cilantro and seasonings. Served with a spicy red chili sauce atop a bed of mixed greens. (Vegan, Gluten Free)

Available at Afro Deli, located in the Food Building.

Athena's Whipped Feta

Athena's Whipped Feta at Dino's Gyros. Located on the north side of Carnes Ave. between Nelson & Underwood streets. (Credit: Minnesota State Fair) (Supplied)

Whipped feta topped with schug – a Middle Eastern green sauce made with jalapeños, garlic, cilantro, parsley and fresh herbs – drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and sprinkled with crunchy toasted wild rice. Served with deep-fried pita bread tossed in Dino's signature seasoning. (Vegetarian)

Available at Dino's Gyros, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson & Underwood streets.

Birthday Cake Cookie Dough On-A-Stick

Birthday Cake Cookie Dough On-A-Stick at Kora & Mila's Cookie Dough. Located on the south side of Dan Patch Ave. between Cooper & Cosgrove streets. (Credit: Minnesota State Fair) (Supplied)

Cake batter cookie dough made from scratch and covered in a crunchy cake confetti shell. Topped with rainbow sprinkles and served on-a-stick. (Vegetarian)

Availalbe at Kora & Mila's Cookie Dough, located on the south side of Dan Patch Avenue between Cooper & Cosgrove streets.

Bison Meatball Sub

Bison Meatball Sub at Minnesota Farmers Union Coffee Shop. Located on the north side of Dan Patch Ave. between Cooper & Cosgrove streets. (Credit: Minnesota State Fair) (Supplied)

Bison and bacon meatballs, from Minnesota-based Eichten's Bison and Hidden Stream Farm, topped with bison gravy, quick-pickled cucumbers, crispy fried onions and sour cream. Served on a toasted wild rice hoagie bun.

Available at Minnesota Farmers Union Coffee Shop, located on the north side of Dan Patch Avenue between Cooper & Cosgrove streets.

Cannoli Gelato Nachos

Cannoli Gelato Nachos at Mancini's al Fresco. Located on the north side of Carnes Ave. between Nelson & Underwood streets. (Credit: Minnesota State Fair) (Supplied)

Cannoli chips topped with a scoop of cannoli-flavored gelato. Finished with chocolate sauce, rainbow sprinkles and a cherry. (Vegetarian)

Available at Mancini's al Fresco, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson & Underwood streets.

Caprese Curds

Caprese Curds at LuLu's Public House.

Mozzarella cheese curds breaded with Italian seasoning and deep fried. Served over a bruschetta-flavored blend of tomatoes and basil, and drizzled with balsamic glaze. Served with a side of crostini for scooping. (Vegetarian)

Availalbe at LuLu's Public House, located at West End Market, south of Schilling Amphitheater.

Cherry Bigfoot Limeade Float

Cherry Bigfoot Limeade Float at Tasti Whip. Located on the northwest corner of Dan Patch Ave. & Underwood St. (Credit: Minnesota State Fair) (Supplied)

Limeade juice topped with cherry Dole Soft Serve, garnished with a lime slice and a cherry. (Vegan, Gluten Free)

Available at Tasti Whip, located on the northwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue & Underwood Street.

Chicken-Fried Bacon Fries

Chicken-Fried Bacon Fries at Soul Bowl. Located in the Food Building, east wall. (Credit: Minnesota State Fair) (Supplied)

Beef bacon strips double-breaded in tempura flour and fried. Garnished with fresh parsley and served in a cup. Choice of two dipping sauces: Cashville Hot, a brown sugar Nashville-style hot sauce; or 24k Gold BBQ, a passion fruit Charleston gold barbecue sauce.

Available at Soul Bowl, located in the Food Building, east wall.

Cinna-sugar Crust Tidbits

Cinna-sugar Crust Tidbits at Sara's Tipsy Pies. Located in the Food Building, northwest wall. (Credit: Minnesota State Fair) (Supplied)

Freshly baked flaky pie crust strips covered in cinnamon and sugar. Served with a side of whiskey-flavored caramel dipping sauce. (Vegetarian, Vegan upon request)

Available at Sara's Tipsy Pies, located in the Food Building, northwest wall.

Croffle Cloud

Croffle Cloud at Spinning Wylde. Located north of Wright Ave. between Cooper & Cosgrove streets, at Family Fair at Baldwin Park. (Credit: Minnesota State Fair) (Supplied)

Croissant pressed in a waffle iron and topped with fresh whipped sweet cream, a drizzle of fruit puree and a cloud of cotton candy. Choice of three flavors: Banana Caramel – caramel drizzle with banana taffy cotton candy; Yuzu Meringue – yuzu puree with lemon meringue cotton candy; or Coconut Cream – coconut drizzle with coconut cotton candy. (Vegetarian)

Available at Spinning Wylde, located north of Wright Avenue between Cooper & Cosgrove streets, at Family Fair at Baldwin Park.

Deep-Fried Tofuego Bites

Deep-Fried Tofuego Bites at Rooted & Wild (Snack House). Located in the Lee & Rose Warner Coliseum, south side. (Credit: Minnesota State Fair) (Supplied)

Bites of breaded tofu, deep fried and tossed in a tangy, spicy sauce. Served on a bed of pineapple and napa cabbage slaw. Topped with sesame seeds and scallions. (Vegan)

Available at Rooted & Wild (Snack House), located in the Lee & Rose Warner Coliseum, south side.

Dill Pickle Iced Tea

Dill Pickle Iced Tea at Loon Lake Iced Tea. Located west side of Underwood St. between Wright & Dan Patch avenues. (Credit: Minnesota State Fair) (Supplied)

Brewed black tea infused with dill pickle flavor and served with a dill pickle spear. Garnished with a rim of chamoy, Tajín, salt and dill. (Vegan, Gluten Free)

Available at Loon Lake Iced Tea, located on the west side of Underwood Street between Wright & Dan Patch avenues.

Fawaffle

Fawaffle located at BABA's.

Falafel – a traditional Middle Eastern fritter of chickpeas and herbs – pressed in a waffle iron, topped with tahini butter, and served with cherry tomatoes, traditional hummus, green shatta, mint and a sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds. (Vegetarian)

Available at BABA'S, located on the west side of Underwood Street between Lee & Randall avenues.

Flauta Dippers

Flauta Dippers at El Burrito Mercado. Located at the International Bazaar, south wall. (Credit: Minnesota State Fair) (Supplied)

Seasoned shredded chicken stuffed in rolled corn tortillas and fried. Served in a cup filled with mild tomatillo salsa, sour cream and crumbled cotija cheese.

Available at El Burrito Mercado, located at the International Bazaar, south wall.

Freaky Fryday

Freaky Fryday at The Herbivorous Butcher. Located in the Food Building, west section, south wall. (Credit: Minnesota State Fair) (Supplied)

Chicken-fried vegan bacon served with vegan fried chicken strips infused with bacon flavor. Optional toppings include mini donut cinnamon sugar & maple syrup, pickle seasoning & ranch dressing, spicy buffalo sauce & dragon dust – or a combination of all three. (Vegan)

Available at The Herbivorous Butcher, located in the Food Building, west section, south wall.

Grandma Doreen’s Dessert Dog

Grandma Doreen’s Dessert Dog at West End Creamery. Located at West End Market, northwest section. (Credit: Minnesota State Fair) (Supplied)

Vanilla ice cream, created by Minnesota Dairy Lab, sandwiched between two pieces of Grandma Doreen's Coffee Cake – a family recipe from Elgin, Minn. – made by Wrecktangle Pizza. Skewered on-a-stick and drizzled with house-made strawberry rhubarb jam. Garnished with cinnamon toast-flavored crispy treats, whipped cream and sprinkles. (Vegetarian)

Available at West End Creamery, located at West End Market, northwest section.

Green Apple Sucker Ice Cream

Green Apple Sucker Ice Cream at Granny's Apples + Lemonade. Located in the Food Building, west wall. (Credit: Minnesota State Fair) (Supplied)

Tart green apple ice cream with swirls of sweet caramel – flavored like a caramel apple lollipop. Served in a cup. (Vegetarian, Gluten Free)

Available at Granny's Apples + Lemonade, located in the Food Building, west wall.

Hot Honey Jalapeño Popper Donut

Hot Honey Jalapeño Popper Donut at Fluffy's Hand Cut Donuts. Located on the northwest corner of Carnes Ave. & Chambers St. (Credit: Minnesota State Fair) (Supplied)

Hand-cut yeast-raised donut frosted with homemade jalapeño cream cheese. Topped with crumbled bacon, pickled jalapeños and drizzled with hot honey.

Available at Fluffy's Hand Cut Donuts, located on the northwest corner of Carnes Avenue & Chambers Street.

Hot Honey Pizza Ballzz

Hot Honey Pizza Ballzz at Green Mill. Located on the east side of Cooper St. between Randall & Wright avenues, at Family Fair at Baldwin Park. (Credit: Minnesota State Fair) (Supplied)

Three pizza dough balls stuffed with cheese curds, pepperoni, herbs and Parmesan cheese. Brushed with garlic butter and topped with more pepperoni, herbs and Parmesan cheese. Finished with a drizzle of hot honey sauce.

Available at Green Mill, located on the east side of Cooper Street between Randall & Wright avenues, at Family Fair at Baldwin Park.

Hula Kalua Pork

Hula Kalua Pork at RC's BBQ. Located on the north side of West Dan Patch Ave. between Liggett & Chambers streets. (Credit: Minnesota State Fair) (Supplied)

Slow-smoked pork collar caramelized with Hawaiian barbecue sauce, inspired by the flavors of traditional Hawaiian Kalua pork. Served atop a charred banana leaf with banana chips and Japanese quick-pickled cucumbers on the side. Finished with a sprinkle of coarse red sea salt.

Available at RC’s BBQ, located on the north side of West Dan Patch Avenue between Liggett & Chambers streets.

Land of 10,000 Cakes

Land of 10,000 Cakes at Bridgeman's Ice Cream. Located at the northeast corner of Judson Ave. & Liggett St. (Credit: Minnesota State Fair) (Supplied)

A Bridgeman's Marble Sundae of Butter Brittle Ice Cream layered in a cup with a trio of mini Nadia Cupcakes – Creme Brulee, Loaded Pistachio and Chocolate Bliss. Topped with whipped cream and a cherry. (Vegetarian)

Available at Bridgeman's Ice Cream, located on the northeast corner of Judson Avenue & Liggett Street.

Patisserie Sweets in Two Varieties

Patisserie Sweets in Two Varieties: Apple Glaze and Banana S'more at the Minnesota Farmers Union Coffee Shop. Located on the north side of Dan Patch Ave. between Cooper & Cosgrove streets. (Credit: Minnesota State Fair) (Supplied)

Two pastries from Patisserie 46: Apple Glaze: Pull-apart donut dough baked with Minnesota-grown Honeycrisp apples. Topped with brown sugar pecan streusel and orange blossom maple glaze. (Vegetarian)

Banana S'more: Baked brown-butter crumb cake with bananas, marshmallows and chocolate chunks. Topped with a graham cracker streusel. (Vegetarian)

Available at Minnesota Farmers Union Coffee Shop, located on the north side of Dan Patch Avenue between Cooper & Cosgrove streets.

Pimento Cheese Puffs

Pimento Cheese Puffs at Shanghai Henri's. Located at the International Bazaar, north wall. (Credit: Minnesota State Fair) (Supplied)

Pimento cheese – a blend of cheddar cheese, mayo and pimento peppers – wrapped in puff pastry and deep fried. Served with a side of pepper jelly. (Vegetarian)

Available at Shanghai Henri's, located at the International Bazaar, north wall.

Pizza Cheese Curd Tacos

Pizza Cheese Curd Tacos at Richie's Cheese Curd Tacos. Located on the west side of Chambers St. between West Dan Patch & Carnes avenues. (Credit: Minnesota State Fair) (Supplied)

Pepperoni, sausage and pizza-flavored fried cheese curds in a crispy flour shell, topped with marinara sauce and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese.

Available at Richie's Cheese Curd Tacos, located on the west side of Chambers Street between West Dan Patch & Carnes avenues.

Pot of Gold Potato Dumplings

Pot of Gold Potato Dumplings located at O'Gara's at the Fair. (Credit: Minnesota State Fair) (Supplied)

Cheesy garlic mashed potatoes folded into flaky dumplings, by Twin Cities-based Saturday Dumpling Co., and deep fried. Served with a side of Top the Tater® "The Original" Chive Onion dip. (Vegetarian)

Available at O'Gara's at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue & Cosgrove Street.

Shrimp & Pork Toast On-A-Stick

Shrimp & Pork Toast On-A-Stick located at Union Hmong Kitchen. (Credit: Minnesota State Fair) (Supplied)

A mixture of ground pork and shrimp combined with Hmong aromatics – lemongrass, ginger, garlic, shallots and Thai chilis – seasoned with fish sauce, spread on Texas toast and deep fried. Served on-a-stick with a side of apricot jelly hot sauce.

Availalbe at Union Hmong Kitchen, located at the International Bazaar, south wall, west corner.

Smashadilla

The Smashadilla located at the Gass Station Grill. (Credit: Minnesota State Fair) (Supplied)

Smashed seasoned ground beef and Gouda cheese grilled on a flour tortilla. Served folded and dressed with caramelized onions, lettuce, pickles and Gass Station Grill's homemade burger sauce.

Available at Gass Station Grill, located on the west side of Cooper Street between Dan Patch & Judson avenues, outside southeast corner of the Food Building.

Somali Street Fries

Somali Street Fries located at Midtown Global Market's Oasis Grill & Hoyo Sambusa. Located in the Taste of the Midtown Global Market booth at the International Bazaar, east wall. (Credit: Minnesota State Fair) (Supplied)

A blend of Somali Beef Suqaar – spiced beef, vegetables, cheese and herbs – piled atop a bed of french fries. Topped with white garlic sauce and green jalapeño hot sauce.

Available at Midtown Global Market's Oasis Grill & Hoyo Sambusa (a new vendor), located in the Taste of the Midtown Global Market booth at the International Bazaar, east wall.

Sweet Squeakers

White cheddar cheese curds coated in a funnel cake batter, deep fried, and topped with a scoop of fresh lemon whipped cream. Finished with a drizzle of berry sauce. (Vegetarian)

Available at The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center.

Tandoori Chicken Quesaratha

Tandoori Chicken Quesaratha located at the Holy Land at the International Bazaar, southeast corner. (Credit: Minnesota State Fair) (Supplied)

Spiced tandoori chicken layered with a blend of Monterey Jack & mozzarella cheese and a mixture of sauteed onions, mixed bell peppers, jalapeños, corn, cilantro and green chilis. Folded inside paratha bread and griddled on a flat top grill. Served with a side of Holy Land's Avocado Cilantro Lime Sauce.

Available at Holy Land, located at the International Bazaar, southeast corner.

Timber Twists

Timber Twists located at Giggles' Campfire Grill one the southeast corner of Lee Ave. & Cooper St. at The North Woods. (Credit: Minnesota State Fair) (Supplied)

A savory mixture of Italian sausage, mozzarella, cream cheese and barbecue rub piped into three large manicotti shells, then wrapped in bacon. Cooked in a wood-fired smoker for an infusion of smokey flavor. Served with a side of Giggles' signature barbecue sauce.

Available at Giggles' Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue & Cooper Street at The North Woods.

Triple Chocolate Mini Donuts

Triple Chocolate Mini Donuts located at Solem's Cheese Curds & Mini Donuts on the East side of Underwood St. between Murphy & Lee avenues. (Credit: Minnesota State Fair) (Supplied)

Chocolate mini donuts dusted with powdered sugar, drizzled with chocolate icing, and topped with chocolate sprinkles and mini milk chocolate chips. Served in a bucket rimmed with more chocolate icing and sprinkles. (Vegetarian)

Available at Solem's Cheese Curds & Mini Donuts, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Murphy & Lee avenues.

Uncrustaburger

Uncrustaburger located at Coasters on the southeast corner of Carnes Ave. & Liggett St. (Credit: Minnesota State Fair) (Supplied)

A 4 oz. hamburger patty with cheese, pickles and special sauce, sandwiched between two deep-fried peanut butter & grape jelly Uncrustables.

Available at Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Avenue & Liggett Street.

8 new food vendors

Beans & Beignets: Beans & Beignets serves freshly made beignets (deep-fried pastry dough topped with powdered sugar), plus a variety of iced and hot beverages, including tea, coffee, chai lattes and espresso drinks. Located on the northwest corner of Judson Avenue & Clough Street.

Chocolate Strawberry Cup: Chocolate Strawberry Cup serves fresh strawberries in a cup with toppings in four flavors: Dubai Chocolate Strawberry Cup (layered with Belgian-style chocolate, pistachio butter, kataifi (pronounced kuh-tay-fee) and pistachios); Matcha White Chocolate Strawberry Cup (layered with matcha white chocolate and melted chocolate topped with marshmallow sauce); Chocolate Strawberry Cup (covered with melted Belgian-style chocolate); and Chocolate Strawberries & Cream (covered in melted chocolate and topped with a tower of whipped cream and chocolate drizzle). All strawberry cups are gluten free, except the Dubai chocolate cup. Located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue & Cooper Street.

Greater Tater: Greater Tater serves Tater Kegs – jumbo deep-fried tots stuffed with savory fillings – in five flavors: Bacon Jalapeño; Bacon Cheddar; Breakfast Skillet; Cheese Bomb; and Reuben. Served with choice of sauces: thousand island, blue cheese, Top the Tater, maple syrup and ketchup. All Tater Kegs are gluten free. Located on the west side of Liggett Street between Carnes & Judson avenues, outside the Horse Barn.

Lumpia City: Lumpia City serves lumpia – traditional Filipino fried spring rolls – in two fusion flavors: Pizza Lumpia (mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, pizza sauce and Italian herbs); and turon-inspired 5 (pronounced tr-own) Ube (pronounced oo-beh) Butter Banana French Toast Lumpia (French toast strips soaked in ube butter syrup with caramelized bananas, dusted with powdered sugar). Located on the north side of Judson Avenue between Liggett & Clough streets.

Magdalena's Chimney Cakes: Magdalena's Chimney Cakes serves Chimney Cakes (a rotisserie-baked Hungarian pastry shaped like a cone) filled with vanilla ice cream and choice of Nutella® or caramel spread and toppings (crushed OREO® Cookies, rainbow sprinkles or frosted flakes). Located on the north side of Judson Avenue between Clough & Nelson streets.

Midtown Global Market's Irie Jamaican: Midtown Global Market's Irie Jamaican serves oxtail (jerk or barbecue) with festival (a sweet, fried bread); sweet plantains; coconut shrimp skewers; and a ginger & hibiscus drink. (Aug. 27 to Sept. 1 only) Located in the Taste of the Midtown Global Market booth at the International Bazaar, east wall.

Midtown Global Market's Oasis Grill & Hoyo Sambusa: Midtown Global Market's Oasis Grill & Hoyo Sambusa serves Official New Food Somali Street Fries; cones of mini sambusas & full-size sambusas (beef or lentil) with choice of sauce; and slushies in two flavors (Vimto and watermelon). (Aug. 21-26 only) Located in the Taste of the Midtown Global Market booth at the International Bazaar, east wall.

Urban Glow Mocktails: Urban Glow Mocktails serves craft mocktails, including: Dirty NoTini (lemon, dill pickling spices & olive brine); Nojito (minty-lime with a hint of molasses); CosNo (cranberry, orange & lime); Grilled Peach No Fashioned (caramelized peach garnished with peach & cherry); Autumn Mule (apple, warm cinnamon & spicy ginger); Pineapple Upside Down Cake (chilled pineapple slushie); Bonspiel Blue (cucumber, lemon & blue tea); and Nitro Cold Brew (cold brew on tap, carbonated with nitrogen, with assorted flavor shots). Plus, small bites – Cheweenies (mini Kramarczuk's all-beef hot dogs nestled in sweet Hawaiian rolls paired with mocktail-inspired mustards). Located at the North End, northwest section, across from the North End Event Center.