Minnesota State Fair: 8 new food vendors for 2025

The Minnesota State Fair revealed there will be eight new food vendors at the 2025 Great Minnesota Get-Together.

The eight new food vendors were announced along with the 33 official new food items at the 2025 Minnesota State Fair on Wednesday.

Here are the new vendors:

Beans & Beignets

New vendor Beans and Beignets. (Minnesota State Fair)

Beans & Beignets serves freshly made beignets (deep-fried pastry dough topped with powdered sugar), plus a variety of iced and hot beverages, including tea, coffee, chai lattes and espresso drinks.

It's located on the northwest corner of Judson Avenue & Clough Street.

Chocolate Strawberry Cup

New vendor Chocolate Strawberry Cup. (Minnesota State Fair)

Chocolate Strawberry Cup serves fresh strawberries in a cup with toppings in four flavors: Dubai Chocolate Strawberry Cup (layered with Belgian-style chocolate, pistachio butter, kataifi (pronounced kuh-tay-fee) and pistachios); Matcha White Chocolate Strawberry Cup (layered with matcha white chocolate and melted chocolate topped with marshmallow sauce); Chocolate Strawberry Cup (covered with melted Belgian-style chocolate); and Chocolate Strawberries & Cream (covered in melted chocolate and topped with a tower of whipped cream and chocolate drizzle). All strawberry cups are gluten free, except the Dubai chocolate cup.

It's located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue & Cooper Street.

Greater Tater

New vendor Greater Tater. (Minnesota State Fair)

Greater Tater serves Tater Kegs – jumbo deep-fried tots stuffed with savory fillings – in five flavors: Bacon Jalapeño; Bacon Cheddar; Breakfast Skillet; Cheese Bomb; and Reuben. Served with choice of sauces: thousand island, blue cheese, Top the Tater, maple syrup and ketchup. All Tater Kegs are gluten free.

It's located on the west side of Liggett Street between Carnes & Judson avenues, outside the Horse Barn.

Lumpia City

New vendor Lumpia City. (Minnesota State Fair)

Lumpia City serves lumpia – traditional Filipino fried spring rolls – in two fusion flavors: Pizza Lumpia (mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, pizza sauce and Italian herbs); and turon-inspired Ube Butter Banana French Toast Lumpia (French toast strips soaked in ube butter syrup with caramelized bananas, dusted with powdered sugar).

It's located on the north side of Judson Avenue between Liggett & Clough streets.

Magdalena's Chimney Cakes

New vendor Magdalena's Chimney Cakes. (Minnesota State Fair)

Magdalena's Chimney Cakes serves Chimney Cakes (a rotisserie-baked Hungarian pastry shaped like a cone) filled with vanilla ice cream and choice of Nutella or caramel spread and toppings (crushed OREO Cookies, rainbow sprinkles or frosted flakes).

It's located on the north side of Judson Avenue between Clough & Nelson streets.

Midtown Global Market's Irie Jamaican

New vendor Midtown Global Market's Irie Jamaican. (Minnesota State Fair)

Midtown Global Market's Irie Jamaican serves oxtail (jerk or barbecue) with festival (a sweet, fried bread); sweet plantains; coconut shrimp skewers; and a ginger & hibiscus drink.

It's available from Aug. 27 to Sept. 1 only, located in the Taste of the Midtown Global Market booth at the International Bazaar, east wall.

Midtown Global Market's Oasis Grill & Hoyo Sambusa

New vendor Midtown Global Market's Oasis Grill and Hoyo Sambusa. (Minnesota State Fair)

Midtown Global Market's Oasis Grill & Hoyo Sambusa serves Somali Street Fries; cones of mini sambusas & full-size sambusas (beef or lentil) with choice of sauce; and slushies in two flavors (Vimto and watermelon).

The vendor is only available from Aug. 21-26, located in the Taste of the Midtown Global Market booth at the International Bazaar, east wall.

Urban Glow Mocktails

New vendor Urban Glow Mocktails. (Minnesota State Fair)

Urban Glow Mocktails serves craft mocktails, including: Dirty NoTini (lemon, dill pickling spices & olive brine); Nojito (minty-lime with a hint of molasses); CosNo (cranberry, orange & lime); Grilled Peach No Fashioned (caramelized peach garnished with peach & cherry); Autumn Mule (apple, warm cinnamon & spicy ginger); Pineapple Upside Down Cake (chilled pineapple slushie); Bonspiel Blue (cucumber, lemon & blue tea); and Nitro Cold Brew (cold brew on tap, carbonated with nitrogen, with assorted flavor shots).

It also offers small bites – Cheweenies (mini Kramarczuk's all-beef hot dogs nestled in sweet Hawaiian rolls paired with mocktail-inspired mustards).

Urban Glow Mocktails is located at the North End, northwest section, across from the North End Event Center.