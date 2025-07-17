Minnesota State Fair new beers, drinks for 2025

The Brief There are 70 new specialty beers and drinks for the 2025 Minnesota State Fair. There are also 33 official new foods and eight new food vendors. The Minnesota State Fair runs from Aug. 21 through Labor Day, Sept. 1, this year.



The Minnesota State Fair announced 70 new specialty beers and drinks exclusive to this year's event.

Here they are:

Aloha Pineapple Haze

Aloha Pineapple Haze is filled with pineapple flavor, this hazy beer delights the senses with vibrant tropical fruit notes from its hop blend and natural pineapple puree. Light, juicy and irresistibly refreshing, it's perfect for a sunny day. 5% ABV. 33 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis by Pryes Brewing Company.

This can be found at all four concessions - Aldo’s Burgers, Sabino’s Pizza Pies, Rooted & Wild (Snack House) and Swine & Spuds - in the Lee & Rose Warner Coliseum.

Blushing Dragon Slushie

Blushing Dragon Slushie Vibrant cider slushie exploding with strawberry, pomegranate and dragon fruit flavors. Ice-cold, boldly fruity and refreshingly tart. 6% ABV. Made in Minneapolis by Minneapolis Cider Company.

Found only at Rooted & Wild (Snack House) and Swine & Spuds in the Lee & Rose Warner Coliseum.

Hurricane

The Hurricane is a zesty passion fruit, orange and lime juices meld together with a splash of grenadine for a sweet, sunset-hued finish. With smooth rum flavors and a tropical surprise, this New Orleans cocktail-inspired drink is served over ice and is the perfect sip to soak in the fair’s lively vibe. 6% ABV. Brewed in Vadnais Heights by Big Wood Brewery.

Found at Andy's Grille, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Chambers and Nelson streets.

Orange Bliss

Bursting with a medley of orange flavors, complemented by smooth vanilla and marmalade-like notes from Amarillo hops. Sit back and enjoy this lush, citrus-forward smoothie ale. 6.1% ABV. 20 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis by Pryes Brewing Company.

Found at Andy's Grille, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Chambers and Nelson streets.

Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Slushy

An indulgent combination of creamy vanilla and rich caramel, exploding with juicy pineapple and buttery cake flavors. Topped with a cherry – just like the classic dessert. It’s a nostalgic treat with a boozy quirk. 5% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater by Lift Bridge Brewing Company.

Found at Andy's Grille, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Chambers and Nelson streets.

Liquid Superdelic

Sweet tropical berry candy, juicy pineapple citrus and a hint of honey-like malt, this double dry-hopped hazy IPA is a true flavor experience. Loaded with oat and wheat for a fluffy body that’s soft, smooth and perfectly balanced. 6% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis by Modist Brewing.

Found at Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues.

Metrodome IPA

A positively stacked lineup of Mosaic, Krush & Strata Hyperboost fuse together for a bold, hoppy IPA. 6.5% ABV. Brewed in St. Paul by BlackStack Brewing.

Found at Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues.

Mexican Fruit Cup

A bold, tropical punch flavor wave with mango, pineapple, watermelon, a splash of zesty lime and finished with a Tajín rim. This exclusive offering brings the heat and refreshment of a getaway straight to your glass. 4.8% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis by Pryes Brewing Company.

Found at Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues.

Passion Fruit Vanilla Seltzy

Bright, tangy passion fruit meets the soft, sweet notes of vanilla in this refreshing hard seltzer. Surprisingly smooth and absolutely perfect for chasing those summer day vibes. 6% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis by Indeed Brewing.

Found at Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues.

Shandyland Cider

A crisp apple cider combined with real lemonade, creating a vibrant duo of Citra and Nelson Sauvin hops. Bright, citrusy and just sweet enough. 5% ABV. Made in Minneapolis by Minneapolis Cider Company.

Found at Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues.

Midway Sunset Mocktail

Bold blood orange, lush mango, sweet pineapple and a kiss of hibiscus come together in this vibrant, non-alcoholic sip of summer magic. Pouring the golden glow of a State Fair evening into your glass, it’s pure nostalgia in every sip. 0% ABV. Crafted in Minneapolis by Earl Giles Distillery.

Located at Ball Park Cafe, O'Gara's at the Fair and Bandstand Concessions.

Green Flag Seltzer

A fizzy, vibrant explosion of citrusy lime that's cool and crisp. Citrus-forward, this seltzer finishes with a clean, sparkling unexpected delight. 5% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater by Lift Bridge Brewing Company in collaboration with Earl Giles Distillery.

At Bandstand Concessions, located inside the Grandstand concert venue (separate concert ticket required, except on Aug. 31, when admission to the Amateur Talent Contest Finals is free).

A-OKAY HAZY IPA

Notes of sweet tropical fruits burst through in this juicy and hazy New England-style IPA, featuring Citra and Elani hops. Refreshing and delightful, balanced by a bright citrus backbone. 6.5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis by Venn Brewing.

Found at The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, south of the History and Heritage Center.

Aloha Ice

Passion fruit, orange and guava (POG) come together to deliver a sweet, citrusy flavor. Refreshingly cool, it’s tropical vibes in a cup. 5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis by Freehouse Brewery.

Found at The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, south of the History and Heritage Center.

Backyard Bloody Mary

A seltzer-based bloody mary drink. Elegantly garnished with a zesty lemon wedge and an olive. 5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis by Freehouse Brewery.

Found at The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, south of the History and Heritage Center.

Cherry Apple Pie Cider

Bold cherry with notes of apple pie spice, creating a balance between sweet and tart flavors. It's like a bite of fresh pie in every sip. 6% ABV. Made in Duluth by Wild State Cider.

Found at The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, south of the History and Heritage Center.

Prickly Pear Sour

Exploding with the tangy-sweet punch of prickly pear, this bold brew is packed with vibrant fruit flavor. Bright and eye-catching, it delivers a flavor reminiscent of your favorite hard candy. 4.4% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis by Freehouse Brewery.

Found at The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, south of the History and Heritage Center.

Strawberry Summer Spritz

Crisp rosé is infused with strawberry and rhubarb. A fruity, bubbly wine with hints of cucumber and mint. 6.3% ABV. Wine made in Scandia by Rustic Roots Winery.

Found at The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, south of the History and Heritage Center.

Bolo Guava Mojito Hard Seltzer

A taste sensation with tropical guava, zesty lime, cool mint and a hint of sweet agave, this cocktail-inspired hard seltzer is your gluten-free getaway. (Gluten-free) 5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis by Bauhaus Brew Labs.

At Cafe Caribe, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Chambers and Nelson streets.

Frozen Espresso Martini Hard Seltzer

A frozen brewed twist inspired by a classic cocktail. Rich, smooth and topped with a chocolate-covered coffee bean – because why not be a little extra? 5% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater by Lift Bridge Brewing Company.

At Cafe Caribe, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Chambers and Nelson streets.

Pineapple WHIPlash

A frozen treat-inspired hard seltzer melds juicy pineapple, vanilla, cane sugar, and a touch of lactose for a creamy finish. Crafted with a hint of butterfly pea flower for a bold purple punch, it is like your favorite Minnesota team's fourth-quarter twist, so get ready for some serious whiplash. 5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis by Sociable Cider Werks.

At Cafe Caribe, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Chambers and Nelson streets.

Scooby Slush

Melon, banana, coconut, pineapple and lime blend into one groovy, frozen ride. Bursting with bold flavors and playful nostalgia. 5% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater by Lift Bridge Brewing Company.

At Chicago Dogs, located in The Garden, east wall

Caramel Corn Cream Ale

A smooth, golden brew with notes of sweet caramel and toasted popcorn with a crisp finish. It's a throwback delight on your classic cream ale. 4.8% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater by Lift Bridge Brewing Company.

At Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street.

Rockin' Rosé

Bubbly and packed with flavors of cherry, kiwi and watermelon. Served over ice then garnished with popping candy for a rockin' good time. 12% ABV. Made in Cannon Falls by Cannon River Winery.

At Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street.

Sgt. Pepper Slushie

Inspired by the 23-flavor classic pop with a cherry transformation, this bold and spiced slushie brings the soda shop to the fair. 5% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater by Lift Bridge Brewing Company.

At Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street.

Aegean Dream: Blood Orange and Sea Salt Lager

Blood orange citrus followed by a hint of sea salt. This refreshingly smooth and complex lager is enhanced with a crisp, coastal quirk. 4.7% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis by Indeed Brewing.

At Dino's Gyros, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson & Underwood streets.

Greek Goddess

Rich pomegranate and ouzo flavor give this hard seltzer its bold, Mediterranean-inspired taste. Crisp, vibrant and perfectly thirst-quenching. Enjoy solo or in a Seltzer Flight with other Dino's Gyros' specialty sips. 5% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater by Lift Bridge Brewing Company.

At Dino's Gyros, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson & Underwood streets.

Lil' Sour Buddies

A tangy, sour punch up-front with a sweet candy finish, just like your favorite sour treats. It’s bright, playful and made for sipping with a smirk. Enjoy solo or in a Seltzer Flight with other Dino's Gyros' specialty sips. 5% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater by Lift Bridge Brewing Company.

At Dino's Gyros, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson & Underwood streets.

Picklerita

Zesty dill pickle meets classic margarita in this refreshingly unexpected hard seltzer. Bold, briny and bursting with citrus, it’s a flavor combo you didn’t know you needed. Enjoy solo or in a Seltzer Flight with other Dino's Gyros' specialty sips. 5% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater by Lift Bridge Brewing Company.

At Dino's Gyros, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson & Underwood streets.

Pomegranate Spritz

A bright and bubbly pomegranate craft cider. Effortlessly festive, striking the perfect balance between fun and easygoing. 5.5% ABV. Made in Duluth by Wild State Cider.

At Dino's Gyros, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson & Underwood streets.

Strawberry Lemonale

The sweet aroma of strawberries, raspberries and lemons paired with an undertone of vanilla. Full bodied and silky smooth, with a bright bubbly surprise. 4.8% ABV. Brewed in Two Harbors by Castle Danger Brewing.

At Dino's Gyros, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson & Underwood streets.

Grape Ape Wine Slushy

A refreshing Seyval white wine infused with grape flavoring. Enjoy this delicious and cooling, frozen drink to sweeten your summer! 6% ABV. Wine made in Hastings, Minn., by Alexis Bailly Vineyard.

At French Crêperie, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets.

Blueberry Lemon Cream Ale

A golden cream ale with a smooth malt base, infused with ripe blueberries and bright lemon zest for a refreshing, slightly tart finish. Light-bodied, crisp, and perfect for a day at the fairgrounds. 4.9% ABV. 15 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Fulton Brewing.

At The Frontier, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Liggett and Chambers streets

Huckleberry Haze IPA

A hazy IPA that wrangles bold tropical hops and real huckleberry into one smooth, refreshing beer. A fun and vibrant beer reminiscent of summer. 6.5% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater by Lift Bridge Brewing Company.

At The Frontier, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Liggett and Chambers streets

Silver Rosé

Notes of fresh strawberry, mandarin orange, white cherry and pomegranate. Reminiscent of a dry Provençal rosé with wonderful minerality and a flutter of tannin that lingers on the palate. 13.1% ABV. Wine made in Dellwood by 7 Vines Vineyard.

At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods

Strawberry Blaze

This strawberry blonde ale is packed full of bright flavors and finished with a jalapeño kick. Garnished with a Tajín-dusted lime. 4.5% ABV. 15 IBUs. Brewed in Amana, Iowa, by Millstream Brewing Co.

At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods.

Bad Apple Honeycrisp Lager

Brewed with pilsner malt and real Honeycrisp apples, it delivers a bright, tart-sweet balance with a smooth, dry finish. This lager captures the essence of Minnesota’s famous apple. 4.4% ABV. Brewed in St. Paul by Bad Weather Brewing Company.

At The Hangar, located on the northeast corner of Underwood Street and Murphy Avenue.

Pink Prickly Pear Agave Altitude

Freshly pressed apples, prickly pear cactus fruit and agave nectar come together in a vibrant trio. With a soft pink hue, juicy fruit-forward flavor and crisp finish, it’s as easy on the eyes as it is on the palate. 6% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis by Sociable Cider Werks.

At The Hangar, located on the northeast corner of Underwood Street and Murphy Avenue.

Strawberry Rhubarb Runway

Bright, tart rhubarb pairs perfectly with sweet strawberries, creating a refreshing nod to a beloved local duo. This sour is straight out of Minnesota – a classic combination that celebrates the season. 4.8% ABV. 5 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis made by Pryes Brewing Company.

At The Hangar, located on the northeast corner of Underwood Street and Murphy Avenue.

Galaxy Groove

An American pale ale infused with tropical flavors from the Australian hop Galaxy. Served with a space-themed rubber ducky. 5.5% ABV. 45 IBUs. Brewed in Boston by Samuel Adams Boston Beer Co.

At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section.

THE STINGER!

Margarita-inspired and fueled by the sweet heat of mango habanero. This wine-based drink is served with a candied scorpion on-a-stick for a daring yet unforgettable satisfyingly spicy sip. 7% ABV. Wine made in Cannon Falls by Cannon River Winery.

At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section.

Boozy Root Beer Float

The iconic root beer float gets a boozy, frozen makeover. Rich in flavor with a nostalgic feeling and just the right amount of fun. 5% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater by Lift Bridge Brewing Company.

At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of Schilling Amphitheater.

Cherry Rhubarb Crumble

Freshly pressed apples, Michigan cherry juice, rhubarb and a hint of molasses fuse together. Tart, sweet and perfectly balanced – it’s comfort in a cup. 5.9% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis by Sociable Cider Werks.

At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of Schilling Amphitheater.

Cucumber Melon Refresher

Cucumber melon fuses with sweet watermelon. Finishes with a cool, crisp rush of cucumber for a light and boozy refresher! 4% ABV. Brewed in New Ulm by August Schell Brewing.

At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of Schilling Amphitheater.

Hot Honey Mead

A blend of subtle habanero pepper heat and delicate sweetness of honey with a clean, dry finish. Crafted from fermented Midwestern clover honey and lightly carbonated for a gentle effervescence. 6% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis by Sociable Cider Werks.

At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of Schilling Amphitheater.

Hot Honey Play Grade Cream Ale

Sweet honey and a dash of ‘Minnesota Nice’ spice flavor pairing. This bold flavor delivers a fresh take on the Midwest classic cream ale. 5.5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis by Bauhaus Brew Labs.

At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of Schilling Amphitheater.

Lemon Meringue

Delivering all the flavor of lemon meringue dessert in a frozen, boozy form. It’s indulgent, tart and made to savor in every sip. 5% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater by Lift Bridge Brewing Company.

At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of Schilling Amphitheater.

Peach Dipped Pale Ale

Freshly picked peach flavor shines through this bright-tasting pale ale, brewed using the innovative dip hop method. Delivering a hop-derived essence that’s both vibrant and refreshing. 5.9% ABV. 50 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis by Indeed Brewing.

At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of Schilling Amphitheater.

Tropical Island Sour

Strawberry, passion fruit, peach and orange packed into a lively sour. An invigorating blend of fruity flavor captures the essence of a tropical breeze. 4.8% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis by Pryes Brewing Company.

At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of Schilling Amphitheater.

Tropical Treat

A tropical wave of island fruits merge together in this boozy, frozen twist on nostalgic fruit punch. 5% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater by Lift Bridge Brewing Company.

At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of Schilling Amphitheater.

Blackberry Bramble

Juicy blackberries meet bright, tart lemon. This fruity duo delivers a refreshing sweet-and-sour summer combination. 5% ABV. Brewed in New Ulm, Minn. & River Falls, Wisconsin, by August Schell Brewing in collaboration with Tattersall.

At LuLu’s Public House and West End Brews, located at West End Market, west section.

POG Party

Pineapple, orange and guava (POG) unite to create a juicy, vibrant and tropical-blonde ale. Let's party! 4.8% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater by Lift Bridge Brewing Company.

At LuLu’s Public House and West End Brews, located at West End Market, west section.

Blood Orange Bellini

Succulent blood orange brings sweet, citrusy zest to this fruity, bubbly cocktail, perfectly paired with crisp Minnesota Sparkling Edelweiss wine. Bright, playful and ideal for toasting summer moments. 12% ABV. Made in Cannon Falls by Cannon River Winery.

At Mancini’s al Fresco, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets.

Breezy Melon Squeezy

Tart yuzu mixes with a mellow watermelon flavor to add perfect sweetness to a classic German Kölsch. A hint of mint ties it all together into a friendly summer sipper. 5% ABV. 15 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis by Indeed Brewing.

At Mancini’s al Fresco, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets.

Blackberry Lemonade Wine Slushie

Blackberry wine and tangy lemonade blend seamlessly. Sweet, tart and bold flavors swirl together for a refreshing slushie. 4.17% ABV. Wine made in Laporte by Forestedge Winery.

At Minnesota Wine Country, located on the west side of Underwood Street between Carnes and Judson avenues.

Brianna Pineapple Wine Slushie

White wine with tropical notes and pineapple smoothie mix come together in this vibrant, summer-ready slushie. A taste bud explosion with sunny flavor with just the right amount of sweetness. 4.11% ABV. Wine made in Waconia by Parley Lake Winery.

At Minnesota Wine Country, located on the west side of Underwood Street between Carnes and Judson avenues.

Dragon Fruit Cider

Dragon fruit leads the way with a bold, tropical punch in this craft cider. Refreshing and unexpected, it’s juicy and striking. 5.2% ABV. Made in Duluth, Minn., by Wild State Cider.

At O’Gara’s at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street.

Irish Sticky Toffee Pudding

Rich caramel notes unite seamlessly with bready malts and a touch of hops. This toasty ale lays down a warm, welcoming foundation for a flavorful adventure. 5.6% ABV. 13 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Pryes Brewing Company.

At O’Gara’s at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street.

O'Perol Spritz

Minnesota-made sparkling wine with refreshing hints of orange and herbal bitters. A vibrant orange hue shouts summer in this Aperol-inspired spritz. 6.6% ABV. Made in Scandia, Minn., by Rustic Roots Winery in collaboration with Earl Giles Distillery.

At O’Gara’s at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street.

Pineapple Peach Hazy Pale Ale

Light, clean haze with big notes of candied peach and fresh-cut pineapple. Slight biscuit and oat character and a medium hoppy flavor combine for a mouthwatering brew. 4.8% ABV. Brewed in Two Harbors, Minn., by Castle Danger Brewing.

At O’Gara’s at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street.

Shamrock Slushie

This icy combination of cool crème de menthe flavor and smooth vanilla is as refreshing as it is indulgent. Topped with a swirl of whipped cream delivering a creamy finish that is festive, frosty and utterly irresistable. 5% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater, Minn., by Lift Bridge Brewing Company in collaboration with Earl Giles Distillery.

At O’Gara’s at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street.

Black Cherry Lemonade

Flavors of sweet cherries and tart lemonade are blended into a hard slushie. The bold and icy mix makes for a flavorful summer refreshment. 5% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater, Minn., by Lift Bridge Brewing Company.

At Ragin Cajun, located in The Garden, west wall.

Ragin Runner

The merge of bold tropical fruit flavors with a smooth, boozy flavor finish. Inspired by a beach bar favorite, this frozen delight is ready for any heat wave. 5% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater, Minn., by Lift Bridge Brewing Company.

At Ragin Cajun, located in The Garden, west wall.

Aloha Lemonade

A vibrant blue sparkling hard seltzer provides a flavor wave with the tangy-sweet flavors of pineapple and lemonade. This tropical transformation brings island vibes to every sip. 5% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater, Minn., by Lift Bridge Brewing Company.

At RC's BBQ, located on the north side of Dan Patch Avenue between Liggett and Chambers streets.

Apple Cider Pumpkin Spice

A sweet pumpkin cider made with freshly pressed apples and seasonal spices. This drink gives you that first taste of fall! (Gluten-free) 6% ABV. Made in Duluth, Minn., by Duluth Cider.

At Shanghai Henri’s, located at the International Bazaar, north section.

Code Shred

A full send of cherry and a blast of citrus bring this iconic drink to life in frozen, boozy form. 5% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater, Minn., by Lift Bridge Brewing Company.

At Shanghai Henri’s, located at the International Bazaar, north section.

Shanghai Sunset

Bright peach and tropical fruit flavors shine in this vibrant sparkling hard seltzer. Finished with a smooth drop of grenadine that settles like a picture-perfect sunset. 5% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater, Minn., by Lift Bridge Brewing Company.

At Shanghai Henri’s, located at the International Bazaar, north section.

Grandstand Lime Up

A light- to medium-bodied, well-balanced lager-style beer featuring refreshing lime and a slight sweetness. One sip and you'll be looking for an encore. 4.5% ABV. Brewed in Saint Paul, Minn., by Summit Brewing Company.

At Shanghai Henri's and Summit On-A-Stick, located at the International Bazaar, north section.

Churro Cream Ale

A sweet and creamy ale with notes of cinnamon, sugar and deep-fried churro. Sip on this favorite festival treat in brewed form! 5.2% ABV. 20 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by HeadFlyer Brewing.

At Tejas Express, located in The Garden, north wall.

Soft Serve Royal Raspberry Beer

Juicy raspberry and subtle hints of passion fruit fuse together in this tart American fruited Berliner Weisse – reimagined in irresistible soft serve form! It’s the perfect fusion of refreshing beer and creamy indulgence in a cone. 4.8% ABV. 6 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Pryes Brewing Company.

At West End Brews, located at West End Market, south of Schilling Amphitheater.

NA Specialty Sips

Alcohol-free fair flavored beverages can be found on the Fair App by using the NA Specialty Sips filter.

New drinks include Urban Glow Mocktails, Official New Food Dill Pickle Iced Tea, the Midway Sunset Mocktail and more. More information can be found online here.

The Source: This story uses information from the Minnesota State Fair.





