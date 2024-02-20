Minnesota State Fair memorabilia auction underway

Minnesota State Fair fans looking to own a piece of its history currently have the ability to place bids on several items tied to the Great Minnesota Get-Together – from exhibit and display pieces to historical memorabilia and office furniture.



Auction Masters is currently selling items across several facets of fair operations, such as circus/carnival equipment, auto racing displays, audio equipment, railroad equipment, machinery hill tools/equipment, Ye Old Mill boats, and more.



In a statement provided to FOX 9 by State Fair officials, "Just like any long-standing organization, we have continued to accumulate items of all sorts… In the fair's case, our storage space has been filled."

The sale is currently set to end on Feb. 27, at 1:00 p.m., with pickup times slated for the following day.

According to sale details, the buyer is solely responsible for the disassembling, removal, and transportation of all purchases.

Proceeds are said to support the Minnesota State Fair in maintaining its iconic buildings and grounds.