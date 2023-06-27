Minnesota State Fair now hiring for jobs this summer

article

If you want to work at the Minnesota State Fair, get your application in now.

The Fair announced Tuesday that their Employment Center is now open for and accepting applications for "fair time" jobs.

About 1,700 employees are needed for the Great Minnesota Get-Together that runs from Aug. 24 to Sept. 4.

Applicants are asked to register online before coming to the center to streamline the hiring process. Jobs are open to anyone 16 or older and shifts run between six and 12 hours a day.

