Live: Minnesota State Fair fish pond stocking

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) fisheries staff is stocking the fish pond at the Minnesota State Fair Tuesday morning.

The Minnesota DNR will fill its popular fish pond starting around 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20. Watch live in the player above.

The Minnesota DNR's live fish exhibit is one of the most popular attractions at the fair, featuring native fish from Minnesota. The exhibit began in 1905.

This year's fish pond is expected to feature about three dozen species of fish that can be found in Minnesota. Among them are native rough fish, including redhorse, buffalo, gar and bowfin.