Minnesota State Fair attendance remains high into midweek

With milder temperatures before a weekend heatwave, attendance for the Minnesota State Fair has remained strong so far.

During its opening weekend, the fair reported a crowd of 164,741 that showed up for the first Friday. That number surpassed the previous record set in 2019 by more than 7,500 (157,224).

Between Friday and Sunday, 551,315 people walked through the gates at the fair. That was just behind the record set in 2019 when 557,853 visited for the first weekend.

State Fair attendance was almost exactly the same for both Monday and Tuesday.

On Monday 134,146 people visited, falling short of the record of 144,504 set in 2017.

On Tuesday 134,952 visited the fair compared to 112,922 in 2022, falling just shy of the record of 136,987 set in 2019.

Historically, Tuesday and Wednesday are low-points for attendance behind opening day, with just over 111,000 people attending each day on average since 2000.

It remains to be seen how attendance will be heading into the final weekend, as temperatures well into the 90s are expected.