Minnesota State Fair sees second-highest attendance for opening weekend

After setting an attendance record on Friday, the Minnesota State Fair saw its second-highest attendance for an opening weekend this year.

Between Friday and Sunday, 551,315 people walked through the gates at the fair. That was just behind the record set in 2019 when 557,853 visited for the first weekend.

For comparison, both totals are far ahead of third place: 518,869 visitors in 1998.

Gorgeous weather over the weekend, including comfortable temps in the 70s and mostly clear skies, helped bring in the crowds. Temperatures for the week ahead are set to be a little warmer but still mostly pleasant in the 80s, before heat increases headed into next weekend.