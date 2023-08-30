Minnesota weather: Pleasant Wednesday ahead of weekend heat wave

Wednesday will be quite comfortable, ahead of a heat wave this weekend.

Wednesday will feature pleasant sunshine as the haze gradually exits, with a high of 80 degrees in the Twin Cities. Overnight, the low will be around 59 degrees, which is seasonable, with a light breeze.

Things will start to warm on Thursday, with a high of 84 degrees and sunshine. There will be gusty breezes in the afternoon hours.

Then it gets hot for the first day of September on Friday, which will see a high of around 90 degrees. It'll only get hotter from there, with record-setting highs possible Sunday and Monday.

Here's your seven-day forecast: