Minnesota soccer legend promotes app for kids to retain skills over coronavirus break

One of the casualties of the COVID-19 crisis has been sports. Not just college and professional games, but your kids’ soccer leagues, too.

They can no longer practice together, but they can still practice at home via a different kind of virtual learning.

At a time when no one is playing, kids can still learn and perfect their soccer skills with a virtual tool developed by Minnesota soccer legend Alan Marrick.

It’s a 3-D app called MOTI Sports. In this new world of stay-at-home learning, it may be an ideal fit.

Joining us by Skype, Marrick says all kids need is a little space in basement, garage, or outside. The app then runs them through 23 essential soccer skills that they follow on their phones or tablet.

"It gives you full instructions, it’s got the visualization on every move," said Merrick. "It’s got an auditory track that gives all the elements of learning, do this do that. And then the exercises, the kinetic elements which produce some muscle memory, so that skills are cemented into the player’s DNA.”

It gives kids a different taste of virtual learning.

"From this can start to get the kids to being engrained to I can do work from home," said Merrick. "I can do homework with a topic that is going to give me joy and make me healthy. And so, sometimes it’s a good thing."

You can find the app by searching for MOTI Sports. They also have a partnership with the Minnesota Youth Soccer Association. Go to their website where you can get seven skill set exercises.