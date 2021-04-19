Minnesota Senate to pass $9M in emergency funding in response to unrest in Twin Cities

The Senate on Monday will pass $9 million in emergency funding to deal with unrest in the Twin Cities, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said.

The bill, which Gazelka said was a request from Walz to the four legislative leaders on a Friday phone call, includes $2.75 million to reimburse other states that send troopers into Minnesota. So far, Minnesota public safety officials have announced help from one other state, Ohio.

The measure also includes $6.3 million to pay Minnesota State Patrol trooper overtime and other costs associated with the massive deployment to the Twin Cities. Troopers have been sent to Brooklyn Center after the police killing of a Black man, Daunte Wright, last week. There is also a heavy presence in Minneapolis and St. Paul for the end of the Derek Chauvin murder trial this week.

Gazelka essentially snuffed out Democrats' attempts to add police accountability measures to the bill during Monday's scheduled floor session.

"There should be no other language. This is simply to provide a quick answer to the governor's request," Gazelka said at a news conference that was announced with 30 minutes notice, and just a half-hour before the Senate session.

Democrats who control the Minnesota House did not immediately respond when asked if they would also taking up the same legislation Monday. A spokesman for Walz also did not immediately respond.