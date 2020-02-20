Minnesota sees 2nd pediatric flu death of season

State health officials say a second child in Minnesota has died from the flu.

The number of pediatric flu deaths in the state has now surpassed last year’s total—when only one child died from the flu.

Ten more people died from the flu in the last week, bringing the total number of flu deaths this season to 58, according to the latest report from the Minnesota Department of Health. Last year, 95 people total died from the flu.

The flu remains widespread in the state.