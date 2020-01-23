Minnesota sees first pediatric flu death this season, 31 deaths total
(FOX 9) - The Minnesota Department of Health says six more people have died from the flu this past week, including one child—the first pediatric death of the season.
Thirty-one people in Minnesota have now died from the flu this season.
The number of new school outbreaks more than tripled this week, jumping from 32 new outbreaks last week to 113, according to the latest MDH report.
The flu remains widespread in Minnesota.