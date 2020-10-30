Minnesota Secretary of State won't seek stay of decision requiring absentee ballots in by election night
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon says his office will not seek a stay of the decision that requires absentee ballots to be submitted by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Simon said Friday.
In a statement, Simon says while he disagrees with the decision, that came down on Thursday, just days before the election, Minnesota will comply with the ruling by the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals.
"While Minnesota will comply with the 8th Circuit's ruling to segregate the ballots received after November 3," wrote Simon, "we need to emphasize that there is no court ruling yet saying those ballots are invalid. We absolutely reserve the right to make every argument after Election Day that protects voters."
Thursday's decision created some distress among state officials, who are now urging voters who have not already gotten their ballot in to either vote in person who bring your ballot to your local election office in person.
"For now, our focus is to make sure that every Minnesota voter knows to cast their ballot by 8 p.m. on November 3, and that every ballot legally cast is counted," added Simon.
Absentee ballot guidance
At this time, election officials say it is too late to send your ballot back by mail.
Advertisement
- Voters who have already put their ballot in the mail can track their ballot at http://www.mnvotes.org/track. If their ballot has not yet been received, the voter can vote in-person either by absentee, or at their polling place on Election Day.
- Voters can deliver their ballots to their county election office by hand (or have someone they trust hand-deliver it for them).
- Voters can cast their vote in-person with an absentee ballot at their local election office up until November 2, 2020.
- Voters can cast their votes in-person on Election Day