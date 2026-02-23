Minnesota schools could see cell phone ban: Bipartisan bill in play

The Brief A proposed Minnesota law aims to ban cell phones and smartwatches in schools through eighth grade. The bill has bipartisan support but faces opposition from some educators and school boards. Concerns include student distraction, inappropriate content, and loss of instructional time.



A new bill in Minnesota could lead to a statewide ban on cell phones and smart watches in schools through eighth grade, with restrictions in high school classrooms.

Cell phone concerns in schools

What we know:

Parents, teachers, and school administrators are worried about the impact of cell phones on students' attention. Platforms like TikTok and Instagram are seen as distractions, leading to lost instructional time and even physical altercations stemming from social media conflicts.

Grant Eustice, an Eagan parent and teacher, expressed strong support for the bill, stating, "We are currently in a battle for student attention against a clear villain, and that is Big Tech."

Despite these concerns, some educators and school boards are hesitant about a statewide ban. Dr. Michael Funk, superintendent of Stillwater Area Public Schools, noted the positive impact of a local bell-to-bell ban but does not support a statewide mandate.

The other side:

Katie Hockert from the Minnesota School Boards Association voiced apprehension, saying, "My concern is that if a cell phone ban is mandated, the community conversations around why this benefits our kids will lose their authenticity."

Local perspective:

While the bill has bipartisan support, its passage is uncertain. Some educators believe that local policies allow for more robust community discussions and tailored solutions.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether the proposed law will address concerns from those who prefer local control over cell phone policies.