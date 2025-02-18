Minnesota school delays, e-learning announcements for Feb. 19, 2025
(FOX 9) - After a frigid Tuesday that saw several school districts closed throughout the state, temperatures with wind chills below zero heading into Wednesday has prompted several districts to again opt for delayed starts and e-learning curriculum.
School delays, e-learning in Minnesota
Why you should care:
Below is a list of current weather-related closings, delays and e-learning designations in and around Minnesota and Wisconsin.
