Extreme Cold Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST, Todd County, Chisago County, Yellow Medicine County, Wright County, Isanti County, Sherburne County, Redwood County, McLeod County, Kandiyohi County, Stevens County, Nicollet County, Lac Qui Parle County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Mille Lacs County, Benton County, Blue Earth County, Pope County, Brown County, Morrison County, Renville County, Swift County, Meeker County, Watonwan County, Douglas County, Kanabec County, Polk County, Barron County
Extreme Cold Warning
from WED 12:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST, Pine County, North Cass County, Crow Wing County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, Burnett County, Washburn County, Douglas County
Extreme Cold Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM CST until WED 10:00 AM CST, East Becker County, Wilkin County, Clay County, South Clearwater County, East Otter Tail County, West Becker County, Mahnomen County, Grant County, Hubbard County, West Otter Tail County, Wadena County, Norman County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Pipestone County, Nobles County, Murray County, Lyon County, Cottonwood County
Extreme Cold Warning
until WED 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County

Minnesota school delays, e-learning announcements for Feb. 19, 2025

Published  February 18, 2025 7:10pm CST
Minnesota's school bus conundrum in the cold

FOX 9’s Soyoung Kim spoke with St. Paul Public Schools’ transportation director to learn more about what goes into the decision of getting kids to and from their classes and home during extreme cold.

(FOX 9) - After a frigid Tuesday that saw several school districts closed throughout the state, temperatures with wind chills below zero heading into Wednesday has prompted several districts to again opt for delayed starts and e-learning curriculum.

School delays, e-learning in Minnesota

Below is a list of current weather-related closings, delays and e-learning designations in and around Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Please refresh your page for the latest closings.

