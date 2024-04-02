Minnesota road construction outlook: MnDOT highlights summer projects

The Minnesota Department of Transportation outlined a busy summer construction season on Tuesday.

MnDOT says it has 200 construction projects planned statewide to improve roads, bridges, and other transportation infrastructure.

The biggest project, which has been ongoing, will be work on I-494. The project is entering year two of a four-year timeline. Projects are also set for I-94, Hwy 36, and I-35.

Projects in the metro include:

Hwy 5 (Chanhassen and Eden Prairie): Installing cable median barriers between Century Blvd. and Market Blvd., then Hwy 101 to Heritage Road. Start: July 22, 2024. End: September 21, 2024.

Hwy 5 (Mendota Heights): Replace lighting at Post Rd. Start: May 1, 2024. End: November 1, 2024.

Hwy 5/Hwy 36: Resurface from Mendota St in St. Paul to north junction of Hwy 120 in Maplewood; repair or replace drainage, make safety and accessibility improvements. Start: August 14, 2023. End: October 26, 2024.

Hwy 10 (Anoka): Landscape from Ferry St to bridge over railroad tracks. Start: August 5, 2024. End: July 15, 2027.

Hwy 13: Install signs for bus shoulders between Hwy 101 in Savage and I-35W in Burnsville; reinforce catch basins. Start: July 15, 2024. End: October 30, 2024.

I-35 (Rush City to Pine/Chisago County line): Install traffic management system. Start: August 1, 2024. End: June 1, 2025.

I-35E (St Paul): Replace signs from Victoria St to University Ave, and from Marie Ave in Mendota Heights to Victoria St. Start: April 16, 2024. End: July 8, 2024.

I-35W (Burnsville): Install continuous street lighting from Hwy 13 to I-35E; reconstruct and widen shoulders from I-35W/I-35E split to north of Cliff Rd. Start: May 1, 2024, and August 1, 2024. End: August 1, 2024, and October 31, 2024.

Hwy 36 (Roseville to Maplewood/Little Canada): Resurface pavement, extend auxiliary lane, replace guardrail, improve accessibility, and reconstruct ramp at I-35W southbound/Cleveland Ave to eastbound Hwy 36. Start: June 10, 2024. End: September 21, 2024.

Hwy 41 (Chaska): Construct multi-lane roundabout at Hwy 41 and CR 10 as part of the CR 10 improvement project. Start: 2024.

Hwy 41 (Shakopee): Add turn lanes at 145th St. Start: July 15, 2024.

Hwy 51/Snelling Avenue (St. Paul): Reconstruct to one lane in each direction from Montreal Ave to Ford Pkwy; add left turn lanes, center median, new trail on east side, update traffic signal at Montreal Ave. Start: July 1, 2024.

Hwy 51/Snelling Avenue (St. Paul): Reconstruct traffic signal at Grand Ave. Start: July 15, 2024.

Hwy 52 (Hampton Township to Rosemount): Resurface concrete from CR 86 in Hampton Township to CR 42 in Rosemount; repair bridges, update drainage, and install cable median barrier. Start: May 1, 2023.

Hwy 52 (Inver Grove Heights): Replace signs from north junction of Hwy 55 to I-494 in Inver Grove Heights. Start: April 16, 2024.

Hwy 52/I-494: Replace lighting at various locations along Hwy 494 and Hwy 52 at Mississippi River crossings in Metro District. Start: July 15, 2024.

Hwy 55 (Plymouth to Golden Valley): Resurface from Old Rockford Rd in Plymouth to General Mills Blvd in Golden Valley; repair bridge culverts, add turn lane, replace traffic signals. Start: April 15, 2024.

Hwy 55 (Mendota Heights): Replace railing and lighting on Hwy 55/62 bridge over Minnesota River in Mendota Heights. Start: May 15, 2023.

Hwy 55 (Rosemount to Hastings): Install traffic management system on Hwy 55 from Hwy 52 in Rosemount to General Sieben Dr in Hastings; and Hwy 95 from Hwy 36 in Oak Park Heights to I-94 in Lakeland. Start: July 1, 2024.

Hwy 55 (Minneapolis): Reconstruct intersection of Hwy 55 (Hiawatha) ramps and Lake St in Minneapolis; improve sidewalks, crossings, lanes, pedestrian refuge medians, ADA, and upgrade signals at Lake St from 22nd Ave S to Snelling Ave. Start: April 8, 2024.

Hwy 61 (St. Paul): Rebuild signal interconnect between Burns Ave and Warner Rd in St Paul. Start: July 15, 2024.

Hwy 61 (Cottage Grove): Build J-turn intersection at River Oaks Golf Course access in Cottage Grove. Start: June 1, 2024.

Hwy 62 (Mendota Heights): Repair pavement from Hwy 13 to Lexington Ave in Mendota Heights. Start: September 5, 2023.

Hwy 62 (Edina): Construct noise wall on Hwy 62 WB from Gleason Rd to Tracy Ave in Edina; add traffic management system. Start: January 22, 2024.

Hwy 62 (Richfield): Construct noisewall on EB Hwy 62 from Xerxes Ave to Russell Ave in Richfield; repair drainage. Start: July 15, 2024.

Hwy 65 (East Bethel): Replace or repair bridges and box culvert on Hwy 65 (Central Ave) from CR 10 in Spring Lake Park to 237th Ave in East Bethel; repair pavement, replace signals and cable median barriers. Start: April 8, 2024.

Hwy 65 (Ham Lake): Construct new frontage road on Hwy 65 from 171st St to Crosstown Blvd (CR 18) in Ham Lake. Start: April 1, 2024.

Hwy 65 (Minneapolis): Landscape from 10th St to 15th St in Minneapolis. Start: March 1, 2022.

I-94 (Minneapolis): Repair bridge piers and replace lighting on Third St to westbound I-94 ramp; eastbound I-94 to Fourth St ramp in Minneapolis. Start: July 22, 2024.

I-94 (Maple Grove): Build and replace accessible pedestrian sidewalks and ramps at the I-94 Elm Creek Rest Area in Maple Grove. Start: May 1, 2024.

I-94 (Minneapolis): Landscape from Williams Ave to Warwick St in Minneapolis. Start: April 1, 2023.

I-94 (Minneapolis): Repair bridges on I-94 from Hwy 55/Hiawatha Ave to East River Pkwy/Franklin Ave SE in Minneapolis. Start: October 1, 2024.

I-94 (Lakeland/Woodbury): Resurface concrete pavement on I-94 from Hwy 120 in Oakdale to the St. Croix River in Lakeland; add eastbound lane from I-494 to Woodbury Dr in Woodbury; add noise walls and update drainage signs and guardrail. Start: August 1, 2023.

I-94 (Lakeland): Demolish and reconstruct buildings at I-94 St Croix Rest Area in Lakeland. Start: July 17, 2023.

Hwy 95 (Scandia): Landscape just north of Pilar Rd in Scandia. Start: May 1, 2024.

Hwy 101 (Chanhassen): Upgrade existing signal system at Hwy 101 in Chanhassen. Start: April 1, 2023.

Hwy 101 (Chanhassen): Resurface 2 miles of Hwy 101 from Hwy 5 in Chanhassen to CR 62 in Eden Prairie; add trail connections, reconstruct trail, install pedestrian signals, improve accessibility, repair shoulders, and improve drainage. Start: June 1, 2024.

Hwy 169 (New Hope/Plymouth): Replace Bridge #27551 and reconstruct interchange pavement, signals, and trails on Hwy 169 over CR 9 (Rockford Rd/42nd Ave) from just west of Nathan Lane to Gettysburg Ave in New Hope and Plymouth. Start: April 1, 2023.

Hwy 169 (Brooklyn Park/Maple Grove: Replace bridge over Hwy 169 at 63rd Ave in Brooklyn Park and Maple Grove; extend acceleration lanes on Hwy 169, construct a trail, and upgrade accessibility at interchange. Start: March 4, 2024.

Hwy 169 (New Hope/Plymouth): Replace 36th Ave bridge over Hwy 169 in New Hope and Plymouth. Start: June 2024.

Hwy 169 (Hopkins): Replace signals and remove free right turns on Hwy 169 at CR 3 in Hopkins. Start: July 1, 2024.

Hwy 169 (New Hope): Construct a noise wall along Hwy 169 between Bass Lake Rd and 62nd Ave in New Hope. Start: July 1, 2023.

Hwy 169 (Belle Plaine): Modify Hwy 169 intersections from Hwy 19 in Blakeley Township to Hwy 25 in Belle Plaine; install cable median barrier, make drainage improvement. Start: July 24, 2023.

Hwy 169: Construct interchange at Hwy 169/Hwy 282/CR 9; build two bridges, two roundabouts, pedestrian tunnel, sidewalks, retaining walls, and noise walls. Start: May 15, 2024.

Hwy 169: Construct new folded diamond interchange at Hwy 169 and CR 59 in St Lawrence Township; add new local roadway connections. Start: May 1, 2024.

Hwy 169 (Jordan/Shakopee): Repair and repave Hwy 169 from Hwy 21 in Jordan to CR15/Marystown Rd in Shakopee; manage access, install lighting, and traffic management system. Start: May 1, 2024.

Hwy 169: Construct bridge over Hwy 169 between Bluff Dr and just south of W 166th St in Sand Creek Township. Start: 2024.

Hwy 212: Expand two-lane Hwy 212 to four-lane expressway from CR 34 to CR 36 in Benton Township. Start: 2024.

Hwy 282: Remove retaining wall on the west side of Hwy 282 from Mill St to just north of Mill St in Jordan; realign curb and gutter, reconstruct drainage and pavement, replace culvert at Naylor Ave. Start: July 8, 2024.

I-494 (South St. Paul/Inver Grove Heights): Replace, add, remove, and update signs as needed on I-494 from the Dakota Washington County border in South St Paul to Argenta Trl in Inver Grove Heights. Start: September 3, 2024.

I-494/I-35W (Edina/Richfield): Reconstruct I-35W/494 interchange; replace and repair bridges between East Bush Lake Rd in Edina and 12th Ave in Richfield, build pedestrian bridge, add E-ZPass lanes, construct noise walls, repair pavement. Start: March 15, 2023.

I-494: Repair bridge and pavement on I-494 over Minnesota River from 24th Ave in Bloomington to Pilot Knob Rd in Mendota Heights/Eagan; replace highway lighting, reconstruct regional trail. Start: April 1, 2023.

Hwy 610 (Maple Grove): Construct 4-lane road from CR 30 to I-94 in Maple Grove, connecting across I-94 to Hwy 610; build ramps to I-94 eastbound and from I-94 westbound to Hwy 610. Start: April 1, 2024.

I-694 (Fridley): Replace lighting on I-694 from East River Rd to Hwy 65 in Fridley. Start: April 1, 2024.

I-694 (Vadnais Heights): Install drainage system along exit ramp from I-694 westbound to northbound Rice St in Vadnais Heights. Start: July 15, 2024.