Minnesota reports record 2,297 COVID-19 cases, 44,398 tests Friday

Minnesota health officials reported 2,297 newly reported cases of COVID-19 Friday out of 44,398 completed tests—both new single-day highs for the state.

The 2,297 cases included 2,287 cases confirmed through polymerse chain reaction (PCR) testing and 10 probable cases from antigen testing, according to the latest Minnesota Department of Health data. Minnesota has now seen a total of 119,396 cases of COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic.

The previous single-day high for COVID-19 cases was 1,537, reported last Saturday.

The record number of newly reported cases Friday followed a similarly record-setting surge in testing, keeping the positivity rate relatively unchanged at 5.1%. Anything over 5% is a concern for MDH because it indicates a high rate of community transmission.

MDH also reported 13 more deaths Friday. Five of the last seven days have had deaths in the double-digits, including a record high 29 deaths reported on Wednesday.

All of the 13 newly reported deaths were people 55 or older. Six were in long-term care facilities and two were in a group home. Only two of the deaths were in the Twin Cities metro.

At last count, there were 484 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota—126 of whom are in the ICU.

As of Thursday, there are 24 schools statewide with five or more cases of COVID-19—up from 11 the week before. Four of the schools are in the Twin Cities metro: Blaine High School, Chanhassen High School, Maple Grove Senior High and Park Center IB World School in Brooklyn Park.

MDH updates its list of pre-K through grade 12 schools with five or more cases of COVID-19 every Thursday.

MDH will hold a briefing on the state’s COVID-19 situation at 2 p.m. Watch the briefing live at fox9.com/live.