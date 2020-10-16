24 Minnesota schools experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks

Twenty-four Minnesota schools have reported COVID-19 outbreaks this week among students or staff who were in-person learning—up from 11 the previous week, according to the latest data from the state health department.

The Minnesota Department of Health considers schools with outbreaks as those with five or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students or staff who were in the school building while infectious during a two-week period. MDH says five or more cases among school or staff indicates likely transmission in a school.

The reported school cases do not necessarily mean the people got COVID-19 from being at school nor does it mean the school has ongoing transmission.

MDH updates the list on Thursdays. Schools that have not reported a new case for 28 days are removed from the list.

Four of the 24 schools with COVID-19 outbreaks are located in the Twin Cities metro: Blaine High School, Chanhassen High School, Maple Grove Senior High and Park Center IB World School in Brooklyn Park.

Here is the full list of the schools with confirmed outbreaks as of Thursday, Oct. 15: