Expand / Collapse search

A list of 11 Minnesota schools experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Education
FOX 9
article

(FOX 9) - These Minnesota schools have reported COVID-19 outbreaks this week among students or staff who were in-person learning.

An outbreak is five or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a 2-week period. Schools that have not reported a new case for 28 days are removed from this list.

Here are the schools with confirmed outbreaks:

  • Horizon Middle School, Moorhead
  • Brainerd Senior High School, Brainerd
  • Albert Lea Senior High School, Albert Lea
  • Isanti Middle School, Isanti
  • Grand Rapids Senior High, Grand Rapids
  • Roosevelt Elementary, Willmar
  • Fairmont Jr./Sr. High School, Fairmont
  • Martin Luther High School, Northrop
  • St. Paul Lutheran School, Fairmont
  • Hinckley Elementary, Hinckley
  • Rocori Senior High, Cold Spring