A list of 11 Minnesota schools experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks
(FOX 9) - These Minnesota schools have reported COVID-19 outbreaks this week among students or staff who were in-person learning.
An outbreak is five or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a 2-week period. Schools that have not reported a new case for 28 days are removed from this list.
Here are the schools with confirmed outbreaks:
- Horizon Middle School, Moorhead
- Brainerd Senior High School, Brainerd
- Albert Lea Senior High School, Albert Lea
- Isanti Middle School, Isanti
- Grand Rapids Senior High, Grand Rapids
- Roosevelt Elementary, Willmar
- Fairmont Jr./Sr. High School, Fairmont
- Martin Luther High School, Northrop
- St. Paul Lutheran School, Fairmont
- Hinckley Elementary, Hinckley
- Rocori Senior High, Cold Spring