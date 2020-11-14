Minnesota reports more than 8,000 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day record

Minnesota health officials reported more than 8,000 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, the highest single-day record yet. The state also reported 35 more deaths.

The previous record was broken Thursday, when the state reported 7,228 new cases.

The 35 new deaths range from age 50-99 and include 27 people who lived in assisted living facilities.

Minnesota has now seen a total of 2,874 deaths attributed to COVID-19. To date, the state has seen 216,028 cases of COVID-19.

The 8,703 newly reported cases were out of a record 52,311 tests completed in 24 hours—a positivity rate of 16.6%.

There are currently 1,424 people are hospitalized with the coronavirus in Minnesota -- an all-time high -- with 293 in intensive care. Hospital executives said this week that hundreds of health care workers are off the job because of community exposure, and they fear short staffing.