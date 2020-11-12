Minnesota reports 7,228 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, highest ever

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 7,228 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, the most that have been reported in a single day so far in this pandemic.

The 7,228 newly reported cases smashes the previous daily record of 5,924 cases set on Sunday. The state has seen a 135% increase in cases over the last two weeks, according to NBC News’s COVID-19 tracker.

There have been over 200,000 cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota to date. More than 79% of those cases have recovered to the point where they no longer need to be isolated.

The record-breaking number of cases reported Wednesday were on a record high volume of tests. There were 48,513 tests completed in a 24-hour period—a positivity rate of 14.9%.

Minnesota’s 7-day moving average rate of positive tests is up to 14.3%, according to Johns Hopkins University’s COVID-19 Tracking Project. The World Health Organization says the rate of positive tests provides insights into whether a community is conducting enough testing to find cases. A high positivity rate suggests a community be testing the sickest patients and possibly missing milder or asymptomatic cases.

MDH also reported 39 more deaths attributed to COVID-19 Thursday—the second most deaths reported in a single day after the 56 deaths reported Wednesday. Fourteen of the newly reported deaths were in the Twin Cities metro while the rest were in Greater Minnesota.

Advertisement

The deaths included a Stearns County resident in their late 30s and a Dakota County resident in their early 40s. The remainder of the deaths were people 60 years old or older.

Twenty-three of people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities, one lived in a group or behavioral health home and one was a person experiencing homelessness.

To date, 2,793 people in Minnesota have died from COVID-19.