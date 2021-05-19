Minnesota reports 658 new COVID-19 cases, 15 more deaths Wednesday

Minnesota health officials reported 658 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 new deaths Wednesday.

Minnesota has seen a total of 596,186 COVID-19 cases and 7,325 deaths attributed to the disease since the pandemic began, according to the latest data from the Minnesota Department of Health.

Of the 15 newly reported deaths, five people were residents in long-term care facilities.

The number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 continues to decline week over week. There are currently 420 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Minnesota, down from 487 at this time last week.

Meanwhile, an estimated 62% of Minnesotans have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and around 53% are fully vaccinated.

Nearly 4.9 million vaccines have been administered in Minnesota to date.

Children ages 12-15 can now start getting vaccinated against COVID-19, although the Pfizer vaccine is the only one that has been authorized for use in children under 18. Find out how to get a COVID-19 appointment for your child here.