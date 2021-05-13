How to find a COVID-19 vaccine appointment for children ages 12-15

Beginning Thursday, May 13, children as young as 12 can start getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed the two-dose Pfizer vaccine for children 12-15 on Wednesday, making it the only COVID-19 vaccine currently authorized for people ages 12-17.

People 12-17 years old need parent or guardian consent to get the COVID-19 vaccine, except under certain circumstances. The Minnesota Department of Health is encouraging parents or guardians to go with their child to their vaccine appointment to learn about the COVID-19 vaccine and to provide consent for them to get the vaccine. If they are not able to go with, they should ask the provider about their consent process.

Doctors say parents should expect the same side effects as adults, including the possibility of fever, body aches, and fatigue for a day or two.

How to find a COVID-19 vaccine appointment for your child

Health systems across the state are now taking COVID-19 vaccine appointments for everyone 12 and older.

