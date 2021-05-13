How to find a COVID-19 vaccine appointment for children ages 12-15
(FOX 9) - Beginning Thursday, May 13, children as young as 12 can start getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed the two-dose Pfizer vaccine for children 12-15 on Wednesday, making it the only COVID-19 vaccine currently authorized for people ages 12-17.
People 12-17 years old need parent or guardian consent to get the COVID-19 vaccine, except under certain circumstances. The Minnesota Department of Health is encouraging parents or guardians to go with their child to their vaccine appointment to learn about the COVID-19 vaccine and to provide consent for them to get the vaccine. If they are not able to go with, they should ask the provider about their consent process.
Doctors say parents should expect the same side effects as adults, including the possibility of fever, body aches, and fatigue for a day or two.
How to find a COVID-19 vaccine appointment for your child
Health systems across the state are now taking COVID-19 vaccine appointments for everyone 12 and older.
- Check out the state’s COVID-19 vaccine locator map to search for providers who are offering the COVID-19 vaccine. Call the clinic before scheduling an appointment to make sure they are vaccinating 12-17 year olds and what their consent process is.
- Schedule an appointment at one of the state's community vaccination sites or walk in. The state community vaccination sites in Bloomington at the Mall of America, St. Paul at Roy Wilkins Auditorium, Lino Lakes and Oakdale are accepting appointments and walk-ins for people 12 and older.
- Search for Pfizer vaccine appointments at vaccines.gov and through local public health departments in Minnesota at premod.health.state.mn.us/clinic/search. Both websites allow you to filter by vaccine product to search for only Pfizer vaccine appointments.