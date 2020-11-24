Minnesota reports 6,423 new COVID-19 cases, 38 deaths Tuesday

Minnesota heath officials reported 6,423 new cases of COVID-19 and 38 additional deaths Tuesday.

There have been nearly 283,000 cases of COVID-19 and over 3,300 deaths from the disease in Minnesota since the pandemic began, according to the latest Minnesota Department of Health data. Of the nearly 283,000 cases, more than 49,000 are active and require the infected person to isolate.

Minnesota is currently averaging over 6,500 new cases of COVID-19 per day. MDH Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann said Monday that at the current pace, the state will surpass 300,000 total cases of COVID-19 by Thanksgiving and could see another 100,000 cases within 15 days.

The 6,423 newly reported cases of COVID-19 was on a volume of 53,173 completed tests—a positivity rate of 12.1%.

Nineteen of the 38 newly reported deaths Tuesday were in the Twin Cities metro area while the rest were in Greater Minnesota. The deaths included one Dakota County resident in their late 30s while the rest were people 60 and older.

Twenty-one of the people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities and two lived in group or residential behavioral health homes.

The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 increased from 1,802 to 1,828, with 379 of them in the ICU.