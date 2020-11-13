Minnesota reports 46 COVID-19 deaths Friday, 2nd-highest death toll to date

Minnesota health officials reported 46 additional deaths from COVID-19 Friday, the second most in a single day since the pandemic began.

The second-highest death toll to date comes as Minnesota set new single-day records for both deaths and cases this week with 56 deaths reported Wednesday and over 7,200 new cases Thursday.

Minnesota has now seen a total of 2,839 deaths attributed to COVID-19, 248 of those were reported in the past seven days.

Friday’s deaths included a Clay County resident in their early 20s and an Itasca County resident in their late 50s. The remainder of the deaths were among people ages 65 and older.

Thirteen of the 46 deaths were in the Twin Cities metro while the rest were in Greater Minnesota. Thirty-three of the deaths were people who resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH also reported 5,552 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. Minnesota has reported over 37,000 new COVID-19 cases over the past week. To date, the state has seen 207,339 cases of COVID-19.

The 5,552 newly reported cases were out of a record 51,241 tests completed in 24 hours—a positivity rate of 10.8%.

There are currently 1,424 people are hospitalized with the coronavirus in Minnesota -- an all-time high -- with 293 in intensive care. Hospital executives said this week that hundreds of health care workers are off the job because of community exposure, and they fear short staffing.

Gov. Tim Walz will join the routine MDH briefing Friday, where he will stress “urgency and intensity” in the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. You can watch the 2 p.m. briefing live on FOX 9 and fox9.com/live.