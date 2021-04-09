Minnesota reports 2,659 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths Friday; hospitalizations on the rise

Minnesota health officials reported 2,659 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 more deaths Friday as hospitalizations continue to increase.

Minnesota has now seen a total of 537,828 COVID-19 cases and 6,932 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the latest state health department data.

The 2,659 newly reported cases were out of 56,647 tests, a 4.7% positivity rate. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate, a lagging indicator, is up to 6.6%. Anything over 5% is a concern for MDH.

Six of the 10 deaths reported on Friday were in long-term care facilities. One of the deaths was a person in their 30s.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are steadily increasing, now at the highest they have been since mid-January. MDH reports there are 595 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, 134 of whom are in the ICU—compared to 429 hospitalizations and 112 ICU cases a week ago.

Meanwhile, 1,940,081 Minnesotans have at least a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 1,285,925 have completed the vaccine series, which is roughly 44% and 29% of the state’s population respectively

Over 83% of Minnesota seniors have at least a first dose of the vaccine.

Minnesota has surpassed three million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered, just three weeks after hitting the two million doses mark.