Minnesota reports 2,659 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths Friday; hospitalizations on the rise

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Coronavirus in Minnesota
(FOX 9) - Minnesota health officials reported 2,659 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 more deaths Friday as hospitalizations continue to increase. 

Minnesota has now seen a total of 537,828 COVID-19 cases and 6,932 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the latest state health department data. 

The 2,659 newly reported cases were out of 56,647 tests, a 4.7% positivity rate. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate, a lagging indicator, is up to 6.6%. Anything over 5% is a concern for MDH. 

Six of the 10 deaths reported on Friday were in long-term care facilities. One of the deaths was a person in their 30s. 

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are steadily increasing, now at the highest they have been since mid-January. MDH reports there are 595 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, 134 of whom are in the ICU—compared to 429 hospitalizations and 112 ICU cases a week ago. 

Minnesota Vaccine Hunters see appointment seeking frenzy slowing

It’s been eight days since the state of Minnesota started giving coronavirus vaccines to all Minnesotans ages 16 and up.

Meanwhile, 1,940,081 Minnesotans have at least a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 1,285,925 have completed the vaccine series, which is roughly 44% and 29% of the state’s population respectively 

Over 83% of Minnesota seniors have at least a first dose of the vaccine. 

Minnesota has surpassed three million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered, just three weeks after hitting the two million doses mark. 