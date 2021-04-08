Minnesota tops 3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

Over three million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Minnesota to date. The milestone comes exactly three weeks after Minnesota hit two million doses administered. The state announced the first million doses administered on Feb. 19.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported Thursday over 1.9 million people in Minnesota have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and over 1.2 million people are fully vaccinated, approximately 43% and 28% of the state’s population respectively.

Vaccine supply has surged this week and last, but it will fall by 70,000 doses next week due to Johnson & Johnson’s manufacturing issues.

Meanwhile, MDH reported 2,535 new COVID-19 cases and 14 more deaths on Thursday.

The 2,535 newly reported cases were out of 44,111 tests, a 5.8% positivity rate. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate is up to 6.4%. Anything over 5% is a concern for MDH because it indicates a high rate of community spread of the virus.

Six of the 14 deaths reported on Thursday were in long-term care facilities. The deaths included one person in their 50s.

Minnesota has seen 535,182 COVID-19 cases and 6,922 deaths attributed to the disease since the pandemic began.

Hospitalizations are continuing to increase day-over-day, week-over-week. There are currently 565 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, compared to 538 on Wednesday. Of those patients, 131 are in the ICU.