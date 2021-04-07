Minnesota's ICU COVID-19 cases at highest point since Jan. 10

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 2,004 new COVID-19 cases and 19 more deaths Wednesday. The 19 deaths were the most since March 11.

The state has now seen 532,658 cases of COVID-19 and 6,908 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The 2,004 newly reported cases were out of 25,884 tests, a 7.7% positivity rate.The state's seven-day rolling average has increased to 6.3%. Anything over 5% is a concern for MDH.

Of the 19 newly repoted deaths, five were residents in long-term care facilities. One of the deaths was a person in their 40s.

Meanwhile, 1,871,867 Minnesotans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 1,218,492 have received both doses. About 42% of the state's 16 and older population has received at least one dose, while 83% of those 65 and older have received at least one dose.

ICU cases hit highest point since Jan. 10

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have risen sharply over the last month. There are currently 528 people in Minnesota hospitalized with COVID-19, compared to 223 a month ago.

ICU COVID-19 cases have reached a new high not seen since Jan. 10, almost three months ago. ICU cases jumped from 114 reported on Tuesday to 138 on Wednesday. There were only 46 COVID-19 patients in the ICU a month ago and 83 two weeks ago.