Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota reports 2,534 new COVID-19 cases, 40 deaths Sunday

Published 
Updated just in
Coronavirus in Minnesota
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - The Minnesota Department of Health reported 2,534 new cases of COVID-19 and 40 additional deaths attributed to the disease Sunday. The newly reported cases and deaths includes counts from both Dec. 25 and 26.

Minnesota has now seen a total of 409,061 cases and 5,147 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The 2,534 newly reported cases were out of 40,657 completed tests—a 6.2% positivity rate. 

Approximately 94.3% of the state’s cases have recovered to the point where they no longer require isolation. 

Twenty-seven of the 40 newly reported deaths were residents in long-term care or assisted living facilities. To date, approximately 71% of the Minnesotans who have died of COVID-19 lived in those types of facilities. 

Walz defends Minnesota’s rollout of coronavirus vaccines

Minnesota's governor and public health officials are defending the state's rollout of coronavirus vaccines as the process creeps forward.