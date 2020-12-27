Minnesota reports 2,534 new COVID-19 cases, 40 deaths Sunday

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 2,534 new cases of COVID-19 and 40 additional deaths attributed to the disease Sunday. The newly reported cases and deaths includes counts from both Dec. 25 and 26.

Minnesota has now seen a total of 409,061 cases and 5,147 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The 2,534 newly reported cases were out of 40,657 completed tests—a 6.2% positivity rate.

Approximately 94.3% of the state’s cases have recovered to the point where they no longer require isolation.

Twenty-seven of the 40 newly reported deaths were residents in long-term care or assisted living facilities. To date, approximately 71% of the Minnesotans who have died of COVID-19 lived in those types of facilities.