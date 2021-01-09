Minnesota reports 2,489 new COVID-19 cases, 43 more deaths Saturday

Minnesota health officials reported 2,489 new cases of COVID-19 and 43 additional deaths Saturday.

The Minnesota Department of Health has reported 434,413 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the first infection was reported in the state in March. About 95% of those cases have recovered to the point where they no longer require isolation. A total of 5,663 people in Minnesota have died from the disease so far.

The newly reported cases were on a volume of 42,434 tests—a positivity rate of 5.8%.

Of 43 deaths reported Saturday, 21 people were residents of long-term care and assisted living facilities.