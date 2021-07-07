Minnesota reports 231 new COVID-19 cases from July 3-6

Minnesota health officials reported 231 new COVID-19 cases over the Fourth of July weekend. There were no deaths reported during that period.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the state has now seen a total of 606,034 COVID-19 cases and 7,615 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

So far, about 3,075,512 Minnesotans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 2,917,205 are fully vaccinated.

