Minnesota reports 1,191 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths Saturday

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 1,191 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths Saturday.

Minnesota has now seen a total of 496,395 cases and 6,741 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The newly reported cases are out of 32,829 tests, a 3.6% positivity rate. Anything about 5% is a concern for MDH. Of the 1,191 newly reported cases, 220 are in Hennepin County, followed by 88 in Dakota County, 62 in Ramsey County and 56 in Carver County.

Of the newly reported deaths, one was a resident in a longterm care facilty.

The most recent data shows that 1,205,342 Minnesotans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 683,034 are fully vaccinated, which is 20.6% and 11.9% of the state’s population respectively, according to MDH.

Nearly 72% of seniors have at least one dose of the vaccine.

Advertisement

This week, Minnesota began its next vaccination phase, weeks ahead of schedule. The new eligibility includes 1.8 million people with underlying health conditions and frontline essential workers.

Walz said Friday he will expand vaccine eligibility to all Minnesotans before May 1, President Joe Biden’s deadline for doing so. However, that does not guarantee there will be enough vaccine supply for everyone to get one on that date.

Minnesotans are encouraged to sign up on the state’s Vaccine Connector website to be notified when they are eligible for a vaccine.