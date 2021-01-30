Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota reports 1,087 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths Saturday

Published 
Coronavirus in Minnesota
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - Minnesota health officials reported 1,087 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 additional deaths Saturday. 

The newly reported cases were out of 32,732 tests—a 3.3% positivity rate, according to the latest Minnesota Department of Health data. Minnesota’s seven-day moving average positivity rate is now 3.5%. Anything over 5% is a concern for health officials. 

There have now been 460,819 cases of COVID-19 reported in Minnesota since the first infection was reported in the state in March. Over 96% of those cases have recovered to the point where the patient no longer needs to be isolated. 

70 year old coronavirus survivor leaves hospital after 70 days

Exactly 70 days after being admitted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul&nbsp;for severe COVID-19 symptoms, 74-year-old Glenn Verling is finally back with his family. His battle with the coronavirus, however, isn’t over yet.

Eleven of the 19 deaths reported on Saturday were residents in long-term care or assisted living facilities. To date, more than two-thirds of Minnesota’s deaths have been in long-term care or assisted living facilities. 

A total of 6,187 people in Minnesota have died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.   

Seniors traverse lottery system to get COVID-19 vaccines in Minnesota

As the COVID-19 vaccination effort continues, some worry that a group of seniors are being left behind as vaccinations march on.

As of Friday, MDH reported 354,636 Minnesotans have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine—approximately 9% of the state’s 16 and older population—and 96,824 people are fully inoculated, although the state’s vaccine reporting lags by three days. 

A total of 106,513 seniors have gotten at least one dose, which is 12.8% of the state’s 65 and older population. 