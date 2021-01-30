Minnesota reports 1,087 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths Saturday

Minnesota health officials reported 1,087 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 additional deaths Saturday.

The newly reported cases were out of 32,732 tests—a 3.3% positivity rate, according to the latest Minnesota Department of Health data. Minnesota’s seven-day moving average positivity rate is now 3.5%. Anything over 5% is a concern for health officials.

There have now been 460,819 cases of COVID-19 reported in Minnesota since the first infection was reported in the state in March. Over 96% of those cases have recovered to the point where the patient no longer needs to be isolated.

Eleven of the 19 deaths reported on Saturday were residents in long-term care or assisted living facilities. To date, more than two-thirds of Minnesota’s deaths have been in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 6,187 people in Minnesota have died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Friday, MDH reported 354,636 Minnesotans have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine—approximately 9% of the state’s 16 and older population—and 96,824 people are fully inoculated, although the state’s vaccine reporting lags by three days.

A total of 106,513 seniors have gotten at least one dose, which is 12.8% of the state’s 65 and older population.