Minnesota reports 1,087 COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths Monday

Minnesota health officials reported 1,087 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 additional deaths Monday.

The 1,087 newly reported cases were out of 13,370 completed tests—a positivity rate of 8.1%, according to the Minnesota Department of Health data. The low volume of completed tests is likely due to the Christmas holiday.

Minnesota has now seen a total of 410,138 cases of COVID-19 since the first infection was reported in the state in March. Approximately 95% of the state’s cases have recovered to the point where they no longer require isolation.

Of the 13 people whose deaths were reported on Monday, seven lived in the Twin Cities metro while the rest were from Greater Minnesota. The people who died ranged in age from 50 to 99 years old.

Seven of the deaths were in long-term care or assisted living facilities. To date, approximately 71% of the people who have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota lived in those types of facilities.

Residents of long-term care facilities are expected to begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, although state health officials warn it will likely take all of January to get to all long-term care facilities.

Advertisement

A total of 5,160 Minnesotans have now died from COVID-19.

Hospitalizations dipped below 1,000 over the Christmas holiday for the first time since the beginning of November. There are currently 878 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, 203 of whom are in the ICU, according to the latest MDH data.