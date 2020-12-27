Long-term care facilities in Minnesota to begin COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday

Some of Minnesota’s most vulnerable population will receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Monday.

Major pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens confirmed plans to start administering the vaccine in long term care facilities across Minnesota this week, after launching vaccine programs in select states last week.

"All [the providers] have to do is get the consents," said Patti Cullen of senior living industry group Care Providers of Minnesota. "The pharmacist comes in, multiple people come in, they have all the materials… all you have to be ready for is to get your arms bare."

Local industry leaders warn that while vaccinations begin this week, it will likely take all of January to get to all long term care facilities.

CVS alone reports that nearly 600 long term care facilities in Minnesota will be receiving the vaccine through its program. A spokesperson did not say how many they would get to in the first week, but confirmed it would take time to get to all.

While the vast majority of long term care facilities are receiving the vaccine through the Pharmacy Partnership Program, there are a select few in rural Minnesota that received the vaccine through MDH’s hub system.

